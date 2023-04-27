Trade Proud: Stanley Black & Decker Encourages High School Seniors Attending Trade School to Celebrate Their Decision Starting on May 1

With the skilled labor shortage being one of the biggest challenges facing the U.S. economy, Stanley Black & Decker applauds high school seniors committing to a career in the skilled trades

Stanley Black & Decker is encouraging seniors to post their trade school decision on social media utilizing a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the Company, using the hashtag #tradeproud on their posts and tag Stanley Black & Decker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is recognizing high school seniors entering the trades starting on National Decision Day, traditionally held on May 1. On National Decision Day, graduating high school seniors commit to their college of choice and typically post their decision on social media. This year, Stanley Black & Decker is inviting high school seniors attending a trade school to also join in on the tradition by sharing their decision on social media beginning on May 1, and throughout the month of May, utilizing a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the Company, using the hashtag #tradeproud on their posts and tag Stanley Black & Decker.

"The skilled labor shortage is one of the biggest challenges facing the U.S. economy, with more than 500,000 open jobs in the construction industry* alone," said Robert Raff, Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer, Tools & Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker. "Over the last several decades, vocational schools and careers in the trades have been overshadowed, despite the competitive compensation and stable career paths they offer. At Stanley Black & Decker, we are committed to demonstrating to young people that trade careers are rewarding and fulfilling options. We are proud to celebrate high school seniors throughout the month of May and look forward to welcoming them, the next generation of skilled tradespeople, to the industry."

Drilling into the Skilled Trades Shortage

According to Stanley Black & Decker's 2022 Maker's Index, there are misconceptions among young people on the long-term financial security and necessary skills needed for a career in the trades. While the survey reveals a lack of education about the trades, it also demonstrates there are opportunities to start conversations, close the perception gap and show young people that a career in the skilled trades can be deeply fulfilling. Today's announcement, encouraging high school seniors to celebrate their decision to attend trade school, is another step to bring awareness to the merits of skilled trade careers.

Growing the Trades

To support trade education, in 2021, Stanley Black & Decker launched the Global Impact Challenge, a five-year, up to $25 million commitment to fund non-profit partners dedicated to vocational skills training and reskilling programs in the skilled trades and manufacturing sectors.

In addition, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, recently announced its 2023 DEWALT Trades Scholarship, totaling $200,000, to 40 individuals across the country to support trade education in fields ranging from engineering to HVAC. The annual scholarship program is a part of a larger commitment from Stanley Black & Decker to close the skilled trades gap in the U.S.

Stanley Black & Decker also offers additional scholarship opportunities for interested students including the Cub Cadet Scholarship, Stanley Black & Decker Trades Award and the DEWALT Patriot Scholarship through a partnership with the Mechanical Contractors Association of America.

Announce Your Decision: Trade Proud Digital Banners

The digital downloadable banners can be accessed here.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool and outdoor company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

*According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, https://www.abc.org/News-Media/News-Releases/entryid/19777/construction-workforce-shortage-tops-half-a-million-in-2023-says-abc

