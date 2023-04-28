OVERALL CONSUMER DELINQUENCY RATES IMPROVED IN MARCH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2023

Latest CreditGauge Powered by VantageScore™ Analysis Shows On-Time Payments Increased Last Month

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rate at which consumers paid their loan obligations on-time improved during the banking turmoil in March, according to the latest CreditGauge analysis from VantageScore. Despite the improved credit performance, new loan and account originations slowed.

Personal Loans - New Account Activity - March 2023 CreditGauge Powered by VantageScore (PRNewswire)

The rate at which consumers paid loan obligations on-time improved in March, according to VantageScore's CreditGauge.

Key findings and insights from this month's CreditGauge analysis include:

DELINQUENCY RATE REVERSAL : In March, 30 and 60-day delinquency rates showed signs of improvement for all loan categories (credit card, mortgage, auto, personal loan) compared to February 2023. Specifically, after steadily rising in 2022, auto loan delinquencies declined across all days-past-due categories in March, including 30-day delinquencies, which declined to 1.65% from 2.1% in February 2023.

CONSUMER CREDIT HEALTH HOLDS STEADY: In March, the average VantageScore 4.0 credit score remained at 701, the same as in February 2023 and 4.5 points higher than in March 2022. Also, the trend of consumers moving out of the SubPrime credit tier into higher tiers continued. The percentage of consumers in the SubPrime credit tier decreased from 20.4% in March 2022 to 18.1% in March 2023

NEW LENDING SLOWS: March saw a drop-off in new account activity. The decline was particularly stark in personal loans, both month-to-month and year-over-year. Year-over-year, personal loan account originations declined most significantly among GenZ, at a rate of 2.6%. Similarly, mortgage lending was flat versus February 2023 and significantly lower versus March 2022, pointing to a slower start to this year's Spring home buying season.

To view the full CreditGauge report, visit the VantageScore website.

www.VantageScore.com (PRNewsfoto/VantageScore Solutions, LLC) (PRNewswire)

