ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Launch of IPO Roadshow

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it has launched a roadshow for an initial public offering (IPO) of 20,600,000 shares of its common stock. ACELYRIN expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,090,000 shares of its common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. ACELYRIN has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SLRN."

ACELYRIN, INC. (PRNewswire)

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A copy of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to these securities. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate

Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 8217388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington

Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by e-mail at Prospectus_ECM@cowen.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising product candidates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACELYRIN, INC.