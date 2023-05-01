Hearst Health Prize Judges to Headline Panel Discussion at UCLA Health Data Day

UCLA Center for SMART Health convenes national experts to address key issues in healthcare data science

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Health, in partnership with the UCLA Center for SMART Health, today announced that the judges for the 2023 Hearst Health Prize will be featured in a panel discussion at UCLA Health Data Day on May 11, 2023. To attend this event, register at: https://it.uclahealth.org/ucla-health-data-day-2023

The Hearst Health Prize is an annual award that recognizes data science projects and programs demonstrating improved health outcomes for U.S. populations. The competition attracts a diverse set of applications from across the nation, which are evaluated by UCLA reviewers and a distinguished panel of judges. Submissions are scored based on each program's:

Health impact or outcome

Data science approach

Operational and financial sustainability

Scalability and generalizability

Mitigation of bias

Significance of the problem and solution

The 2023 Hearst Health Prize judges, who will be featured panelists at UCLA Health Data Day, include:

Ivelyse Andino , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Radical Health: A nationally recognized leader in patient advocacy, Andino is a health equity strategist building community at the intersection of health, equity, and technology. Her work has helped bridge the gap between systemically marginalized communities and the medical system. A nationally recognized leader in patient advocacy, Andino is a health equity strategist building community at the intersection of health, equity, and technology. Her work has helped bridge the gap between systemically marginalized communities and the medical system. www.radical-health.com/ivelyse

Alex Bui , PhD, Co-director of the UCLA Center for SMART Health: Bui is a Professor of Radiological Sciences, Bioengineering, and Bioinformatics and holds the David Geffen Chair in Informatics. His primary research interests include distributed health information systems, including mHealth; methods using observational data sources, including translational applications and evaluation of AI-based methods for healthcare; and data visualization. smarthealth.ucla.edu/people/alex-bui

Arash Naeim , MD, PhD, Co-director of the UCLA Center for SMART Health: Naeim is a clinical oncologist and informaticist, and among his leadership roles, he is a professor at UCLA's engineering and medical schools. His research interests included outcomes research, cost-effectiveness analysis, modeling of health and frailty, and clinical trial design. smarthealth.ucla.edu/people/arash-naeim

Jennifer K. Wagner , JD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Law, Policy, and Engineering at Penn State : Wagner is a multidisciplinary expert whose research has been focused on the international human right to science, including human-centered design and matters of nondiscrimination, privacy, and equity with genomics and digital health technologies. pennstatelaw.psu.edu/faculty/wagner

The panel will be moderated by Gregory Dorn, MD, MPH, president of Hearst Health. "Every year, we are encouraged by the advancements made in data science in healthcare, and we are honored for these premier experts to serve as judges for the Hearst Health Prize."

"As advanced technologies emerge and new use cases are explored, it is more important than ever that we understand the health impact these technologies can have," said Bui. Naeim added, "We are excited about the great lineup of speakers and panelists at our annual symposium and look forward to hearing more about the achievements and progress in this field."

"Interdisciplinary collaborations are important as data science is adopted," said Andino. "Thoughtfulness and great intentionality must be applied to new technologies to ensure consumers of all backgrounds have access to the best healthcare experience and outcomes."

"As we consider the scale and impact of data science in healthcare, we are circumspect of the ethical considerations for individuals and groups," said Wagner. "Sharing learnings and best practices in a national forum is important for advancing the science while staying true to the mission of healthcare."

The Hearst Health Prize is offered in partnership with the UCLA Center for SMART Health, and identifies and rewards data science programs making a measurable difference in human health; it is not a grant program. The winner of the 2023 Hearst Health Prize will be announced at UCLA Health Data Day and will be awarded $100,000. To attend UCLA Health Data Day, register at: https://it.uclahealth.org/ucla-health-data-day-2023

For more information about the Hearst Health Prize, visit: https://go.hearsthealth.hearst.com/Hearst-Health-Prize-23jdg

About UCLA Health Data Day

The UCLA Center for SMART Health and UCLA Health Office for Health Informatics and Analytics are pleased to collaborate in offering an annual symposium showcasing compelling advancements and applications of data science in clinical care. The conference is open to professionals and researchers in healthcare data science and clinical informatics. To view the agenda and register for this free event, visit: https://smarthealth.ucla.edu/ucla-health-data-day-2023

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About the UCLA Center for SMART Health

The UCLA Center for Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. A joint effort between the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Institute for Precision Health (IPH), and the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences that brings together UCLA's experts to shape how digital and data-driven healthcare technologies will help to manage risk, reliability, resilience, uncertainty, and precision in future biomedical research and clinical care.

