JW MARRIOTT CLEARWATER BEACH RESORT & SPA DEBUTS IN FLORIDA

Newly-Built Luxury Beachside Resort Brings Captivating Design and Exceptional Service to America's Most Beautiful Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils its newest property in Clearwater Beach, Florida, with the opening of JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa . Located along a secluded stretch of what has consistently been named "America's Best Beach," the luxurious new beachside property creates an oasis of coastal elegance and offers a serene destination to reflect and recharge.

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa to the brand portfolio and continue to showcase the best in holistic well-being," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "The first beachfront property to be designed from the ground up, this new resort completely embodies our commitment to offering an experience that revitalizes mind, body and spirit."

A Waterfront Sanctuary

Whether it's soaking in the sun from the resort's secluded beach, gazing out at striking views of the Gulf of Mexico from the privacy of one's balcony, or indulging in one of the resort's numerous food and beverage destinations, guests can find moments of serenity and heightened sensory experiences at every turn.

The resort's 162 guestrooms and 36 spacious Residences were designed to reflect the brand's central belief - that true luxury is having the time and space to focus on what matters most – oneself. Offering a JW Market, full-service Spa by JW, 24-hour Fitness Center, JW Kids Club, and rooftop pool deck, the property caters to business, leisure and multi-generational travelers. All guestrooms feature complimentary use of two beach chairs and access to daily fitness classes offered in the resort's well-appointed fitness center or outside in nature. The 11th floor rooftop pool deck offers striking views of the Gulf and Sand Key – the perfect vantage point to watch the boats sail by.

Designed to Capture the Essence of Clearwater

The newly built resort brings a captivating and distinct building architecture to the destination, characterized by a coastal turquoise color. As guests transition from the Porte Cochere, where they are greeted with welcoming valet service, they enter a serene reception area that is defined by 'Seagrass,' a sculpture created by local artist Carrie Jadus. Around the corner, guests will discover 'Wave'- a ceiling piece designed by artist Mark Aeling.

Vision Makers, the development arm of Dr. Kiran C. Patel, selected a team of acclaimed local and national architects and designers whose collaborative efforts resulted in a seamless transition from the beautiful outdoors to inspiring interiors. CallisonRTKL's interior design includes a careful level of detail throughout that is complemented by soothing and enticing lighting by designer CM Kling. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows frame an idyllic outdoor sitting area and beyond.

Unexpected touches of art deco-inspired glamour sit alongside rustic elegance and woven textures resulting in uniquely chic comfort. Nature and sustainable practices underscore the resort's design ethos, blending different textures, like waves and woven patterns, to perfectly encapsulate the essence of the destination. Each guestroom features calming neutral tones and sleek details designed to ease one's mind and beckon towards the private balcony. Hidden in plain sight are subtle sparkles of quartz crystal, while driftwood tones and rippling motifs represent the coming together of sand and water.

A Feast for the Senses

Elevated food and beverage concepts subtly reinvent local flavors while welcoming global influence to the region. Ushering in a new layer of sophistication to Clearwater Beach, culinary creations are led by Executive Chef Inder Suryawanshi and Sous Chef Soumi Hazra, this year's winner of Marriott International's prestigious Master of the Craft culinary competition. Ingredients from the resort's own JW Garden as well as fresh, local produce come together to create seasonal specials, such as Chef Suryawanshi's award-winning wagyu with a tomato gel and red chimichurri. .

Named for its Clearwater Beach location, Latitude 28 opens daily for breakfast and dinner and features a fine-dining, seasonal Mediterranean coastal menu that can be enjoyed within the restaurant's design-forward dining room or alfresco on its spacious patio – one of the destination's only restaurants offering true beachfront dining. House-made pastas and bread baked every morning elevate standout dishes such as the Smoked Burrata, Soujouk Pide, and Octopus Santorini.

The resort's casual mid-day beachfront bar and grill, Eskape, offers classic Floridian dishes, including Gulf Shrimp Tacos, paired perfectly with tropically-inspired crafted cocktails served to guests at their beach lounger or cabana. At the 11th floor rooftop restaurant and bar, The Deep End, guests will find an inventive Nikki-Peruvian menu, highlighting authentic dishes such as the Lomo Saltada, served alongside unforgettable panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and the hotel's lively pool deck. The perfect vantage point for taking in Clearwater Beach's stunning sunsets each evening, visitors can sip and savor a multitude of cocktails and mocktails, including the Caipirinha and Pisco Sour while relishing the vibrant sights, tastes, smells, and sounds.

An Elevated Events Destination

The resort is home to more than 20,000 sq. ft of indoor and outdoor event space designed to host a variety of celebrations, meetings and events. All meeting rooms and ballrooms are outfitted with state-of-the-art audio-visual and multimedia technology. Four breakout spaces and an executive boardroom offer floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding meeting spaces with natural light. A unique executive boardroom provides a spacious meeting table, separate lounge seating area, and dry bar, making it well-suited for a variety of uses such as corporate offsites but also as the perfect spot for brides or grooms to get ready for their big day in the company of family and friends.

The property is located within a short walking distance of the best of Clearwater Beach, from nightly entertainment at popular Pier 60 to a variety of boating and water sports offerings at the marina and countless bars and restaurants.

"Classic charm meets a laid-back, seaside atmosphere to create a wholly unique experience," said Michael Manzari, General Manager. "We are thrilled to welcome visitors and provide them with an intimate and calm getaway, offering a mix of luxury, sophistication, and barefoot elegance."

For more information, please visit JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa. Images are available for download at LINK.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online , and on Instagram and Facebook . JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.