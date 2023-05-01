Leading Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Maker Athletic Brewing and JetBlue Strike First-of-Its-Kind Partnership

JetBlue becomes the first major U.S. airline to serve non-alcoholic beer in the skies

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer, today announced that JetBlue will become the first major U.S. airline to sell non-alcoholic beer at 35,000 feet.

Athletic Brewing is a pioneering non-alcoholic craft brewer revolutionizing beer for the modern lifestyle by producing a variety of styles that can be consumed anytime, anywhere. (PRNewswire)

Beginning in May 2023, JetBlue customers will be able to enjoy Athletic Brewing's award-winning Upside Dawn Golden on all domestic flights.

"We're excited to take flight with JetBlue and allow flyers to relax at 35,000 feet with a great-tasting alternative to full-strength brews," said Bill Shufelt, Athletic Brewing co-founder & CEO. "This is a huge milestone for Athletic and a key partnership for us in the travel industry."

According to a recent survey, one-third of Americans are trying to consume less alcohol in 20231. At the same time, year-to-date dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer are up 34%2. Athletic Brewing is the second-largest non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.S., with dollar sales growing 94%3.

As the demand for non-alcoholic beverage options continues to grow, Athletic Brewing's Upside Dawn will provide a refreshing alternative for JetBlue customers who want to enjoy a brew without the effects of alcohol.

"In our continued effort to provide customers with an onboard experience customized to their needs and preferences, JetBlue is proud to be the first major U.S. airline to serve non-alcoholic beer," said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue. "We're thrilled to partner with industry leader Athletic Brewing to offer our customers the refreshing, balanced taste of a classic craft Golden without the alcohol."

Upside Dawn is a bright and light-bodied brew that has been crafted to remove gluten4. Crisp with floral and earthy notes, it is made with premium Vienna malt and a combination of English and American hops. Upside Dawn contains just 45 calories and 10 grams of carbohydrates5.

JetBlue customers can enjoy this new offering as part of the airline's commitment to providing high-quality, delicious food and beverage offerings for diverse palates.

Athletic Brewing is the most decorated non-alcoholic brewer in the world, and Upside Dawn has won over a dozen international brewing awards for taste and quality.

Launched in 2018, Athletic Brewing developed a proprietary brewing method to craft its award-winning non-alcoholic beers. The company doesn't rely on any alcohol removal techniques and fully ferments its brews to be less than 0.5% ABV, which is the legal limit for non-alcoholic beer in the U.S.

Notes:

1 NCSolutions consumer sentiment survey of 1,000 Americans.

2,3 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liq Plus + Conv, CYTD ending 3/25/23.

4 This product is fermented from grains containing gluten and crafted to remove gluten. The gluten content of this product cannot be verified, and this product may contain gluten.

5 Average Analysis per 12 fl. oz. - Calories 45, Carbohydrates 10 g, Protein <1 g, Fat 0g.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company's brews, which launched commercially in 2018, are now distributed in all 50 states and available at 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME's "100 Most Influential Companies." The company has won over 70 prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championship. It was also named the North American Brewer of the Year at the 2022 International Beer Challenge. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million of all sales to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Plus, as a part of its IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored near beers and hop-infused sparkling waters are available on www.athleticbrewing.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®️, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

