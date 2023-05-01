LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported a net loss of $1.55 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses and a net loss on sale of securities, adjusted earnings were $783 thousand1, or $0.051 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.(PRNewswire)

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Stable and Growing Deposit Portfolio. Total deposits grew $37.7 million, or 16% annualized over the prior quarter end, including an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $11.7 million, or 25% annualized, and $26.0 million in interest bearing deposits, or 14% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $387.8 million, or 39.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.
  • Strong Liquidity Position. The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 of $51.7 million, up from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity and brokered deposit availability, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled $511.0 million as of March 31, 2023.
  • Solid Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans grew $17.5 million during the first quarter, representing a 7.7% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial loan activity.
  • Funding Costs Drive Decline in Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $7.5 million in the prior year first quarter. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits outpacing the increase in interest income from loans.
  • Loss on Securities. The Company recognized a $2.37 million loss on the sale of subordinated notes issued by Signature Bank, which was closed by its regulator in March 2023.
  • Transformational Merger. On February 22, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Partners Bancorp ("Partners"), the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock combination, valued at approximately $169.1 million, based on the Company's 10-day volume weighted average price of $8.08 as of February 21, 2023, the day prior to the merger announcement. When the transaction is completed, the combined organization will be a leading Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise with nearly $3 billion in assets. In connection with the transaction, the Company enhanced its strong capital position, completing a private placement common stock offering resulting in $10 million in gross proceeds, and contributing $5 million of such proceeds to the Bank as additional capital.
  • CECL Adoption. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model (commonly referred to as "CECL"). The impact of the adoption included increases to the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million related to loans, $900 thousand related to unfunded commitments and $600 thousand related to held-to-maturity securities, resulting in a decrease in retained earnings, net of tax effect, of approximately $5.4 million. For purposes of regulatory capital calculations, an election was made to phase-in the day one impact on retained earnings over three years.

___________________________

1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

"We are pleased that in the midst of this unprecedented interest rate environment and industry disruption, we continue to grow both quality loans and core deposits, even as our results for the quarter clearly reflect the unique challenges of this period," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With our liquidity and capital positions, as well as continued strength in credit quality, we are very well positioned to successfully navigate this period, focused on growing lower cost deposits to counteract funding expense and continuing to grow loans and positively impact our communities."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $8.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022.  The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During the first quarter, the cost of funds increased 72 basis points as compared to the linked quarter which was partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase of the average yield on loans of 19 basis points to 5.09% during the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter, the Company was able to introduce the improved functionality of its new core technology platform, including enhanced cash management features.  The Company has begun to see the fruits of these investments, as well as an increased internal focus and strategy on core deposit generation.  For example, during the first quarter, 547 new checking accounts were opened for a total of $34 million in new deposits.  Additionally, initiatives focused on professional services firms such as title companies, law firms, and property management companies, resulted in 96 new accounts being opened during the quarter, which are anticipated to fund over the course of the second quarter.  Given these recent positive trends in acquiring lower cost core deposits, the Company anticipates its net interest margin will begin to stabilize as higher cost brokered deposits are allowed to mature and roll off, replaced by core accounts.

Noninterest income decreased from $508 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a loss of $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily related to a recognized loss upon the sale of subordinated notes.  Excluding the securities loss, noninterest income was relatively flat compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $7.7 million compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This included a decrease in merger and system conversion related expenses from $973 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $587 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, salaries and employee benefits decreased from $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, largely attributable to performance-based bonuses recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.214 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.164 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2023 totaled $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022 and $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

Total loans increased $17.5 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, or 7.7% annualized, with the average commercial loan size during the first quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $830,000.

In response to industry disruption, the Company proactively took steps during the quarter to enhance its on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022, representing a 72.4% increase.  In addition to growth in core deposits, this position was supported by an additional $10 million in fixed-rate FHLB advances.

Deposits at March 31, 2023 totaled $984.5 million, representing a 16.2% annualized increase from December 31, 2022 which was driven by growth in interest and noninterest bearing deposits over the quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits increased from $192.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $204.5 million at March 31, 2023, representing a 24.7% annualized increase.

Shareholders' equity increased from $138.6 million at December 31, 2022 to $141.6 million at March 31, 2023.  The increase included the impact of $10 million in proceeds from the February 2023 private placement, offset by a decrease in retained earnings due to the first quarter net loss, dividends paid of $1.2 million and the cumulative-effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL that decreased retained earnings by $5.4 million.  Other comprehensive loss decreased by $1.2 million as a result of decreased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to changes in the interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $293 thousand, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 under the incurred loss model.  The provision expense was primarily due to loan growth and changes to the macroeconomic outlook.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.4 million, representing 0.20% of total assets. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.5 million.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.5 million, or 1.11% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to the allowance for loan losses of 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets was 438.95% at March 31, 2023, compared to 186.64% at December 31, 2022.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 from 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.90%2 at March 31, 2023.

___________________________

2 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com.   LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$                   4,545


$                      4,209


$                   8,711


$                 7,563


$                   6,425

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


47,190


25,802


66,085


55,433


102,704

Cash and cash equivalents


$                 51,735


$                    30,011


$                 74,796


$               62,996


$               109,129

Certificates of deposit with other banks


745


5,623


8,358


11,088


12,828

Securities available for sale, at fair value


86,804


78,813


78,698


85,756


93,202

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


38,986


31,822


32,571


28,816


5,000

Loans held for sale






4,074

Loans receivable, gross


945,371


927,871


863,969


790,406


731,061

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(10,526)


(4,666)


(4,569)


(3,890)


(3,443)

Loans receivable, net


934,845


923,205


859,400


786,516


727,618

Investments in restricted bank stock


4,134


3,377


3,327


2,567


3,612

Premises and equipment, net


6,497


6,743


9,087


7,915


5,253

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises


10,058


10,219


8,920


4,513


4,605

Bank-owned life insurance


24,384


19,244


19,127


19,012


18,898

Goodwill and other intangible assets


36,833


36,894


36,955


37,020


37,085

Deferred tax asset


6,749


5,619


6,378


5,777


5,092

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


12,188


12,084


7,256


7,909


9,280

TOTAL ASSETS


$         1,213,958


$            1,163,654


$         1,144,873


$        1,059,885


$         1,035,676

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$               204,495


$                  192,773


$               184,857


$             184,345


$               165,228

Interest bearing


780,003


753,999


766,853


718,028


696,942

Total deposits


984,498


946,772


951,710


902,373


862,170

Other Borrowings


31,250


20,938



1,639


36,117

Subordinated Debt


40,441


40,484


40,526


40,585


20,653

Operating Lease Liabilities


10,058


10,219


8,921


4,513


4,606

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


6,130


6,688


6,774


6,004


5,790

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,072,377


1,025,101


1,007,931


955,114


929,336

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock






Common stock


250


149


149


99


99

Surplus


127,659


117,709


117,698


83,070


82,930

Retained earnings


18,911


27,100


27,525


26,491


25,623

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(5,239)


(6,405)


(8,430)


(4,889)


(2,312)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


141,581


138,553


136,942


104,771


106,340

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$         1,213,958


$            1,163,654


$         1,144,873


$        1,059,885


$         1,035,676

Common shares outstanding


16,221,692


14,939,640


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)







INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans receivable, including fees


$            11,762


$            11,109


$              7,763

Other


1,228


1,097


619

Total interest and dividend income


12,990


12,206


8,382

INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits


4,517


2,465


665

Other Borrowings


87


335


33

Subordinated Debt


432


421


207

Total interest expense


5,036


3,221


905

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
   CREDIT LOSSES


7,954


8,985


7,477

Provision for credit losses


293


100


280

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
   CREDIT LOSSES


7,661


8,885


7,197

NONINTEREST INCOME







Service charges on deposit accounts


199


188


210

Bank-owned life insurance


140


116


110

Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities


(2,370)



13

Gain on sale of loans




180

Other


178


204


198

Total noninterest income


(1,853)


508


711

NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits


4,120


4,612


3,656

Occupancy


707


616


281

Equipment and data processing


693


857


698

Professional fees


381


371


228

FDIC insurance


159


157


204

Bank Shares Tax


278


201


183

Merger & system conversion related expenses


587


973


Other


812


658


848

Total noninterest expense


7,737


8,445


6,098

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense


(1,929)


948


1,810

Income tax (benefit) expense


(376)


252


286

NET (LOSS) INCOME


$           (1,553)


$                696


$             1,524








(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC


$             (0.10)


$               0.05


$               0.16

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED


$             (0.10)


$               0.05


$               0.15

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,







BASIC


15,480,951


14,939,640


9,826,435

DILUTED


15,480,951


14,939,640


10,053,684

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended



('Dollars In Thousands)

3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022





Operating Highlights










Net Income

$                (1,553)


$                     696


$              1,524





Net Interest Income

7,954


8,985


7,477





Provision for Credit Losses

293


100


280





Non-Interest Income

(1,853)


508


711





Non-Interest Expense

7,737


8,445


6,098





Earnings per Share, Basic

(0.10)


0.05


0.16





Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.05


0.10


0.15





Earnings per Share, Diluted

(0.10)


0.05


0.15





Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.05


0.10


0.15















Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

2.95 %


3.36 %


3.40 %





Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

-0.52 %


0.24 %


0.63 %





Adjusted ROA2

0.27 %


0.50 %


0.63 %





Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

-4.56 %


2.02 %


5.72 %





Adjusted ROE2

2.30 %


4.24 %


5.69 %





Efficiency Ratio

126.82 %


88.96 %


74.47 %





Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

84.41 %


78.71 %


74.59 %





Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

-0.63 %


0.17 %


0.30 %





Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.65 %


2.90 %


2.53 %


























3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$           1,213,958


$           1,163,654


$       1,144,873


$          1,059,885


$        1,035,676

Loans Receivable, Net

934,845


923,205


859,400


786,516


727,618











     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

204,495


192,773


184,857


184,345


165,228

     Interst-bearing Deposits

780,003


753,999


766,853


718,028


696,942

Total Deposits

984,498


946,772


951,710


902,373


862,170











Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

13.53 %


12.89 %


11.55 %


12.42 %


11.14 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.32 %


12.41 %


11.04 %


11.94 %


10.67 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.32 %


12.41 %


11.04 %


11.94 %


10.67 %

Leverage Ratio1

10.78 %


10.93 %


9.74 %


10.10 %


8.71 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

8.90 %


9.02 %


9.02 %


6.62 %


6.94 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$                    6.46


$                    6.80


$                6.69


$                   6.89


$                 7.05











Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$                  2,398


$                  2,500


$              1,979


$                 1,494


$               1,246

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.20 %


0.21 %


0.17 %


0.14 %


0.12 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.25 %


0.27 %


0.23 %


0.19 %


0.17 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

$                10,526


$                  4,666


$              4,569


$                 3,890


$               3,443

ACL to Total Loans

1.11 %


0.50 %


0.53 %


0.49 %


0.47 %

ACL to Nonperforming Assets

438.95 %


186.64 %


230.87 %


260.37 %


276.32 %











(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterst expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding
gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total
assets less goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their
most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the
outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP
financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value
per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end
of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interst Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2023


2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                    36,470


$                         275


3.06 %


$                    59,735


$                           53


0.36 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


81,899


653


3.23 %


67,681


258


1.55 %

Tax-Exempt


38,368


377


3.98 %


45,030


390


3.51 %

Total Securities


120,267


1,030


3.47 %


112,711


648


2.33 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


156,737


1,305


3.38 %


172,446


701


1.65 %

Total Loans (3)


936,510


11,762


5.09 %


718,987


7,763


4.38 %

Total Earning Assets


1,093,247


13,067


4.85 %


891,433


8,464


3.85 %

Other Assets


90,938






85,852





Total Assets


$            1,184,185






$                977,285





Interest bearing demand


$                  251,103


$                      1,188


1.92 %


$                  258,140


$                         245


0.38 %

Money market demand


245,563


1,350


2.23 %


215,410


139


0.26 %

Time deposits


290,605


1,979


2.76 %


194,897


281


0.58 %

Total Borrowings


49,246


519


4.27 %


57,965


240


1.68 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


836,517


5,036


2.44 %


726,412


905


0.51 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


192,135






131,841





Total Cost of Funds


$            1,028,652


$                    5,036


1.99 %


$                858,253


$                        905


0.43 %

Other Liabilities


17,508






11,035





Total Liabilities


$            1,046,160






$                869,288





Shareholders' Equity


$                138,025






$                107,997





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            1,184,185






$                977,285





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




8,031


2.41 %




7,559


3.34 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(77)






(82)



Net Interest Income




$                    7,954






$                    7,477



Net Interest Margin






2.95 %






3.40 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interst Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                     36,470


$                 275


3.06 %


$              42,925


$                 227


2.10 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


81,899


653


3.23 %


80,842


567


2.78 %

Tax-Exempt


38,368


377


3.98 %


37,169


384


4.10 %

Total Securities


120,267


1,030


3.47 %


118,011


951


3.20 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


156,737


1,305


3.38 %


160,936


1,178


2.90 %

Total Loans (3)


936,510


11,762


5.09 %


899,028


11,109


4.90 %

Total Earning Assets


1,093,247


13,067


4.85 %


1,059,964


12,287


4.60 %

Other Assets


90,938






94,628





Total Assets


$             1,184,185






$      1,154,592





Interest bearing demand


$                   251,103


$              1,188


1.92 %


$            278,816


$                 808


1.15 %

Money market demand


245,563


1,350


2.23 %


245,154


966


1.56 %

Time deposits


290,605


1,979


2.76 %


211,090


691


1.30 %

Total Borrowings


49,246


519


4.27 %


68,160


756


4.40 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


836,517


5,036


2.44 %


803,220


3,221


1.59 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


192,135






199,556





Total Cost of Funds


$             1,028,652


$            5,036


1.99 %


$      1,002,776


$            3,221


1.27 %

Other Liabilities


17,508






14,864





Total Liabilities


$             1,046,160






$      1,017,640





Shareholders' Equity


$                138,025






$          136,952





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$             1,184,185






$      1,154,592





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




8,031


2.41 %




9,066


3.01 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(77)






(81)



Net Interest Income




$            7,954






$            8,985



Net Interest Margin






2.95 %






3.36 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022

Agriculture loans


$            16,274


$           15,591


$           13,977


$           7,710


$             8,111

Commercial loans


98,544


103,874


97,542


88,452


94,114

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans


811


881


933


2,527


10,586

Commercial real estate loans


569,972


540,914


482,367


435,588


353,559

Residential real estate loans


244,694


250,832


251,832


241,401


252,158

Consumer and other loans


10,472


10,057


11,929


8,689


6,359

Municipal loans


4,292


5,466


5,404


5,814


6,193



945,059


927,615


863,984


790,181


731,080

Deferred costs (fees)


312


256


(15)


225


(19)

Total loans receivable


$        945,371


$       927,871


$       863,969


$     790,406


$      731,061

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)










March 31, 2023

(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Losses


Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







U.S. government agency securities


$            2,000


$                        4


$            2,004

Small Business Administration loan pools


783


(15)


768

Obligations of state and political subdivisions


45,691


(3,236)


42,455

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


44,960


(3,383)


41,577



$        93,434


$              (6,630)


$        86,804










 Amortized
Cost 


 Net
Unrealized
Losses 


Fair
Value 

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures


$          15,000


$                (1,031)


$          13,969

Structured mortgage-backed securities


24,519


(637)


23,882



$        39,519


$              (1,668)


$        37,851










December 31, 2022

(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Losses


Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







Small Business Administration loan pools


$               858


$                     (15)


$               843

Obligations of state and political subdivisions


44,189


(4,020)


40,169

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


41,873


(4,072)


37,801



$        86,920


$              (8,107)


$        78,813

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures


$          14,993


$                   (994)


$          13,999

Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,829


(748)


16,081



$        31,822


$              (1,742)


$        30,080

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$    204,495


$       192,773


$       184,857


$    184,345


$     165,228

Demand, interest-bearing


250,944


254,478


305,934


269,493


269,222

Money market and savings


241,858


228,048


266,743


235,411


224,673

Time deposits, $250 and over

51,855


46,116


39,123


55,507


55,514

Time deposits, other


235,346


225,357


155,053


157,617


147,533



$  984,498


$     946,772


$    951,710


$  902,373


$  862,170























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$    192,135


$       199,556


$       170,863


$    152,691


$     131,841

Demand, interest-bearing


251,103


278,816


278,637


270,844


258,140

Money market and savings


245,563


245,154


244,107


224,483


215,410

Time deposits


290,605


211,090


205,792


211,033


194,897



$  979,406


$     934,616


$    899,399


$  859,051


$  800,288

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022

Net (loss) income

$             (1,553)


$                 696


$              1,524

Average assets

1,184,185


1,154,592


977,285

Return on average assets (annualized)

-0.53 %


0.24 %


0.63 %

Net (loss) income

(1,553)


696


1,524

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

2,370


-


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

(498)


-


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

587


973


-

Tax effect at 21%

(123)


(204)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

783


1,465


1,514

Average assets

1,184,185


1,154,592


977,285

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.27 %


0.50 %


0.63 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022

Net (loss) income

$          (1,553)


$            696


$         1,524

Average shareholders' equity

138,025


136,952


107,997

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

-4.56 %


2.02 %


5.72 %

Net (loss) income

(1,553)


696


1,524

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

2,370


-


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

(498)




3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

587


973


-

Tax effect at 21%

(123)


(204)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

783


1,465


1,514

Average shareholders' equity

138,025


136,952


107,997

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

2.30 %


4.24 %


5.69 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

126.82 %


88.96 %


74.47 %

Net interest income 

$         7,954


$         8,985


$            7,477

Noninterest income 

(1,853)


508


711

Less: net (losses) gains on sales of securities 

(2,370)


-


13

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

8,471


9,493


8,175

Total noninterest expense 

7,737


8,445


6,098

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

587


973


-

Adjusted non-interest expense

7,150


7,472


6,098

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

84.41 %


78.71 %


74.59 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022

GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Basic

$             (0.10)


$         0.05


$             0.16

GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$             (0.10)


$         0.05


$             0.15

Net (Loss) Income

$            (1,553)


$            696


$            1,524

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

2,370


-


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

(498)


-


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

587


973


-

 Tax effect at 21% 

(123)


(204)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

783


1,465


1,514

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$              0.05


$         0.10


$             0.15

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$              0.05


$         0.10


$             0.15

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Tangible Common Equity


(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity 


$          141,581


$        138,553


$        136,942


$        104,771


$        106,340

Adjustments:











Goodwill 


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)

Other intangible assets 


(991)


(1,052)


(1,113)


(1,178)


(1,243)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$          104,748


$        101,659


$          99,987


$          67,751


$          69,255

Common shares outstanding 


16,221,692


14,939,640


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435

Book value per common share 


$               8.73


$             9.27


$             9.17


$          10.65


$          10.82

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$               6.46


$             6.80


$             6.69


$             6.89


$             7.05

Tangible Assets











Total assets 


$       1,213,958


$     1,163,654


$     1,144,873


$     1,059,885


$     1,035,676

Adjustments:











Goodwill 


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)

Other intangible assets 


(991)


(1,052)


(1,113)


(1,178)


(1,243)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$       1,177,125


$     1,126,760


$     1,107,918


$     1,022,865


$        998,591

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


8.90 %


9.02 %


9.02 %


6.62 %


6.94 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022

Net (Loss) Income - GAAP

$            (1,553)


$            696


$            1,524

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

2,370


-


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

(498)


-


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

587


973


-

 Tax effect at 21% 

(123)


(204)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

783


1,465


1,514

Income tax (benefit) expense

(376)


252


286

Provision for credit losses - loans

293


100


280

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

621


204


(3)

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$              1,321


$         2,021


$            2,077

