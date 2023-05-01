Stagwell (STGW) Selects São Paulo as Regional Hub, Celebrates One Year in Brazil with Renewed Focus on Growth in Latin America

Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, Code and Theory Network Executive Chairman Dan Gardner to Speak at Web Summit Rio

Penn to Visit Stagwell Brazil Headquarters in São Paulo for Regional Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO and SÃO PAULO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is coming together in Latin America for several events as it reaffirms its commitment to the region and its planned investment in global expansion efforts, following the launch of Stagwell Brazil in 2022. Network leaders, including Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, will deliver presentations at the inaugural Web Summit Rio, slated to be the largest tech event in Brazil. Stagwell leaders including Mark Penn; Julia Hammond, president, Global Solutions; and Vinicius Reis, president, Stagwell Brazil, will discuss the company's vision and ambition for the region. Futurist and professor Leticia Setembro will attend Stagwell's Client Summit as a guest speaker on the frontiers of marketing innovation.

"A year ago we announced our commitment to the Latin American market and, thanks to the groundwork laid by our agencies, combined with the incredible collaboration with our affiliate partners, Stagwell Brazil is growing into a regional force," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "I'm excited to share more about the technology we've been building – from SaaS tools to AI and AR platforms – that modern marketers can embrace to drive business, along with our vision for continued expansion in this burgeoning market."

Web Summit Rio

Wednesday, May 3

14:30-14:45: Marketers need to have their heads in the cloud: Building on the momentum within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, Penn will deliver a keynote on the SaaS Monster track on why the marketing cloud solutions will be 2023's unsung hero of business transformation, helping brands across the spectrum of capabilities solve gaps in their ability to activate across media, insights, and specialty digital formats with DIY and scalable SaaS tools. : Building on the momentum within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, Penn will deliver a keynote on the SaaS Monster track on why the marketing cloud solutions will be 2023's unsung hero of business transformation, helping brands across the spectrum of capabilities solve gaps in their ability to activate across media, insights, and specialty digital formats with DIY and scalable SaaS tools.

Thursday, May 4

Dan Gardner, co-founder of Code and Theory, and executive chairman of Stagwell's Code and Theory Network, will speak on two sessions:

11:35-11:55AM : Facing the future: A guide to design transformation : Dan will explore a new paradigm of design transformation that addresses today's challenges, increasing an organization's readiness for change. : Dan will explore a new paradigm of design transformation that addresses today's challenges, increasing an organization's readiness for change.

14:40-15:00PM : A design for life: Exploring the latest design trends: Dan joins COLLINS Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Brian Collins in conversation with Axios Senior Media Reporter Sara Fischer , as they discuss the key ingredients for creating a seamless, intuitive customer experience, and explore anticipated UI and UX trends for 2023 and beyond. : Dan joins COLLINS Co-founder and Chief Creative Officerin conversation with Axios Senior Media Reporter, as they discuss the key ingredients for creating a seamless, intuitive customer experience, and explore anticipated UI and UX trends for 2023 and beyond.

CP+B Brazil and Stagwell Host Inaugural Client Summit

Thursday, May 4

Hosting executive leaders, brands and journalists for breakfast, those invited will be included in thought leadership discussions and hear insights from Mark Penn on how brands can embrace SaaS tools, digital transformation, and emerging technologies to their advantage.

Guest Speaker Leticia Setembro: A notable futurist, speaker, and professor at SingularityU Brazil, and founder of Seek Futures, Leticia will present on "Understanding Futurism as a Science, Skill, and Tool, The Major Transformations Leaders Need to Tackle, and an Overview of Marketing Trends with Technology Insights."

The presentation will be followed by a short panel and Q&A with the collective group. Brands and journalists interested in connecting with Stagwell on the ground should reach out to pr@stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell formally established its LATAM headquarters in Brazil last year to foster collaboration between its portfolio agencies and Global Affiliate Partners in the region. Stagwell's agency network in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Central America includes Allison+Partners, Assembly, Code and Theory's Truelogic, CP+B, Ink, Locaria, and YML. Additionally, Stagwell has significantly expanded its footprint across LATAM over the past year via affiliate partnerships with recognized content and media agency networks Buentipo, Grupo Garnier and The Lab, with teams distributed across Argentina, Aruba, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Curacao, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

