THE COLONY GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM MEMBERS

"As The Colony Group continues to grow, so does our ability to offer even more stimulating career journeys for our talent," said Jennifer Geoghegan, Chief of Staff and Strategy at The Colony Group. "We wish these three talented women, Stephanie, Sheila, and Karla, along with our fifteen additional colleagues who have been promoted, continued success as they continue their extraordinary career journeys at The Colony Group."

Stephanie Solakian Goldstein was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Stephanie leads the marketing team and collaborates with colleagues across the firm to develop marketing communications and client engagement strategies and tools to support and drive The Colony Group's growth, mission and vision, and to reinforce and promote the firm's values. Stephanie is also a member of the firm's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Prior to joining The Colony Group, and for the majority of her career, Stephanie led marketing, communications, and client development initiatives for Boston-based law firms with global, national, and regional practices.

Stephanie graduated cum laude from Tufts University with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History. She earned her Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Sheila A. Ryan was promoted to Managing Director, Wealth Management Strategy. In her role, Sheila partners with the firm's leadership team and applies her vast experience in strategic planning and implementation to continue elevating Colony's wealth management solutions and client experience.

Sheila primarily has spent her 20+ year career in the wealth management space. Prior to rejoining The Colony Group in 2018, Sheila was the Vice President of Strategic Planning at an investment advisory firm. Sheila also was a Senior Technology Consultant at one of the largest publicly traded investment services firms in the United States.

Sheila earned her Master in Organizational Psychology degree at William James College, Master of Business Administration degree from Boston College, and a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from Babson College. She holds the Certified Change Management Professional (CCMP™) credential and the Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification.

Karla Sullivan was promoted to General Counsel. In her role, she provides legal counsel to The Colony Group, focusing on operational, corporate, employment, technology, securities, and financial-management matters. Karla also provides counsel on compliance-related matters to ensure The Colony Group is fulfilling its fiduciary and other obligations to its clients.

Prior to joining The Colony Group, Karla was legal and compliance counsel at a Boston-based investment management firm and previously worked in various legal and compliance capacities for another investment management firm.

Karla earned her Juris Doctor degree with a concentration in Business Law and Financial Services and graduated from Suffolk University Law School, with distinction. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience from Union College.

