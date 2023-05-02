Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Help Debunk Electric Vehicle Myths in New Hispanic Campaign for IONIQ 6

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, introduce a new Spanish-language campaign for the IONIQ 6 that helps debunk electric vehicle myths. The campaign, Viejos Cuentos (Cautionary Tales), challenges common misconceptions about EV accessibility, range, performance and maintenance, with relatable and culturally sensitive family old tales.

Hyundai "Cautionary Tales" IONIQ 6 Campaign TV Spot

"To further ease EV adoption among Hispanic audiences, Hyundai is defying electric vehicle myths in a relatable way that emotionally resonates with prospective buyers by making the electrification journey accessible, convenient and reliable," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Families and individuals rely on their vehicles every day and with the award winning IONIQ 6, we offer the technology that keeps up with busy lifestyles while bringing together a confident and exciting driving experience."

"The new campaign encourages our Hispanic audiences to question and challenge long-held, popular misconceptions and confidently embrace the excitement of the next generation of automobiles with the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6," said Alex López Negrete, Lopez Negrete Communications CEO and president. "Hyundai's design, technology, and lifestyle solutions will help lead the driver's transition from hesitation to excitement, and that message comes across culturally in this body of content across all channels," he added.

Production house CANADA and director Miguel Campaña filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in collaboration with Lopez Negrete's Chief Creative Officer Fernando Osuna and Executive Creative Director Alex García. The campaign, aimed at Hispanic audiences, launches May 2, 2023, and includes a :30 TV commercial, :15 online video, and digital and social media content that will be in-market through the end of 2023. Lopez Negrete Communications and Hyundai's media agency, Canvas, collaborated on media planning and buying.

