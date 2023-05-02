Hyundai Palisade Awarded 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX

Hyundai Palisade SUV Awarded for a Second Time for Best Interior and UX

Ten Winners Landed a Spot on the 2023 Wards Best Interiors and UX List

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Palisade has been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX winner for a second time. The award evaluates the user-friendliness of the driver-assist technologies, the ease of access to information without distraction as well as interior design, and materials. Palisade was awarded for its easy-to-navigate menus, stress-free phone pairing and performance of its voice-recognition system, along with its overall impressive interior design features.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is photographed in Santiago, Calif., on June 16, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Wards Best Interiors and UX list features ten winners from across multiple categories including sedans, minivans, crossover SUVs, trucks and more. The awards ceremony will be part of Wards, AutoTech: Detroit event, held June 7-8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

"We are proud to have the Hyundai Palisade included once again as one of Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX for 2023," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we put a lot of effort into creating user-friendly interiors with a design elegance that consumers desire. We appreciate the recognition by Wards."

According to Wards Editor and Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX judge, Drew Winter, "The Hyundai Palisade's interior and user-experience stands out, even when compared with products costing thousands more. Wards judges loved the CUV's opulent materials, beige-on-beige color scheme, user-centric ergonomics and overall creative design. The display screen graphics, massaging driver's seat and heated, ventilated and power seats galore impressed us, too."

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade interior is photographed in Irvine, CA. on July 20, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

