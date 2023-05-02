Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) Acquires Cohen Medical Associates

Marks Second Acquisition Since Ascend Partners and CareAbout Health Made Equity Investment in MSPB in December 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida, today announced it has acquired Cohen Medical Associates, a primary care practice with five physicians across two locations in Delray Beach, FL. The acquisition is the second of its kind since Ascend Partners (Ascend) and CareAbout Health (CareAbout) made an equity investment in MSPB in December 2022.

"With the acquisition of Cohen Medical Associates, we are delighted to welcome its highly experienced founder, Dr. Robert Cohen, as well as the other physicians, medical professionals and patients to the MSPB family," said Casey Waters, CEO of MSPB. "On behalf of the entire MSPB team, we look forward to working together to continue to provide high quality, accessible care to our patients."

"MSPB and Cohen Medical Associates share a long-standing commitment to delivering comprehensive, quality primary care to the South Florida community," said Carlos Lira, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches. "This acquisition will enable Cohen Medical Associates to become a part of MSPB's highly effective and efficient care coordination network, allowing us to grow MSPB's reach and help even more patients in South Florida."

This acquisition will increase MSPB's primary care provider network by approximately 15% and will support Cohen Medical Associates expansion into value based care with the full support of CareAbout and MSPB.

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB)

MSPB, founded in 1995, is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, serving South Florida. MSPB is a value-based care focused, integrated healthcare delivery system, committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care, with respect and integrity for our patients and the community. MSPB now has more than 95 Providers, spread across 35+ offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, concierge medicine and laboratory services. For more information, please visit: mspbhealth.com.

About Cohen Medical Associates

Cohen Medical Associates provides complete family healthcare including routine visits, laboratory testing needs, and emergency appointments. Combined, the staff has over 100 years of high-quality medical experience, making them one of the most well-respected and highly-regarded regarded in the area.

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a leading patient-centric healthcare services company in New York and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.ascendpartners.com.

About CareAbout Health

CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout Health is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.careabout.com.

