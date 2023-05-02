Moov Technologies Receives Honorable Mention in Enterprise Category of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

TEMPE, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , the world's largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has received an honorable mention for enterprise innovation in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards . Moov is leading the digital transformation of the $100bn+ high-tech manufacturing equipment supply chain. Moov received this award for its aftermarket service suite, which uses technology to ensure high value assets arrive as and when expected.

Moov Technologies Receives Honorable Mention for Enterprise Technology in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards

The award, which was specifically for a new product or service launched in the past year, included a number of competitive entries in the enterprise category for "innovative approaches to B2B products and services that make systems more equitable, sustainable, or accessible." Moov received an honorable mention for its aftermarket service suite , which, in uncertain times, ensures the secure, reliable delivery of high value manufacturing equipment eliminating barriers chipmakers face in expanding production through buying used equipment. Moov's aftermarket suite includes logistics and tracking, digital inspections, refurbishing and insurance from an ecosystem of best-in-class service providers.

"We're excited to be named among Fast Company's World Changing Ideas this year. Our aftermarket suite is just another example of how Moov is leveraging technology to bring reliability, ease, and security to the secondary market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment," said Moov co-founder and CEO Steven Zhou.

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards which will be featured in Fast Company's Spring 2023 issue (on newsstands May 9, 2023) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. The solutions cover everything from water reuse in urban environments and modular housing to an initiative combating book bans and a program that spotlights trans-friendly salons around the world.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Moov Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. To learn more, please visit Moov.co .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

