Pathnostics Announces Publication in Research and Reports in Urology of its Interim Analysis for a Prospective Observational Study Evaluating Guidance® UTI in Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company, today announced publication of data from the Company's interim analysis for a prospective observational study evaluating Guidance® UTI in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) in the peer-reviewed journal Research and Reports in Urology.

Guidance UTI is Pathnostics' advanced diagnostic test for the rapid identification and precise treatment of complicated, recurrent and persistent urinary tract infections (UTIs) – and the only UTI diagnostic to combine PCR and Pooled Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (P-AST­™), which better address polymicrobial infections where bacterial interactions can impact antibiotic resistance.

UTIs, the most common infections in the United States, account for 10.5 million physician office visits and three million emergency department visits annually, representing a major healthcare burden.1,2 In many cases, particularly cUTIs, patients require antimicrobials to treat the infection. When an individual has one or more risk factors that predispose to higher treatment failure and poor outcomes, such as persistence of UTI, increasing severity, or occurrence of complications such as urosepsis, recurrence, and perinephric abscess, the case is considered a cUTI. 3,4,5

"This peer-reviewed publication of data is an important validation of the precision diagnostics delivered through Guidance UTI to improve the quality of patient care. The findings strengthen the benefits of increased sensitivity, accelerated results for patients and healthcare providers," said Mohit Mathur, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Pathnostics. "While this is an interim analysis for an ongoing study, we're pleased with the significance of the results and hope to forge a new standard of care for patients who suffer from complicated UTIs."

The prospective study compared patients who were treated with antibiotics after being diagnosed through Guidance UTI testing versus patients who had symptoms but were not treated using antibiotics. The data demonstrate that patients treated with antibiotics by providers who used Guidance UTI test results had improved outcomes over those who did not receive antibiotics.

Analysis Highlights:

Patients with cUTIs treated based on the M-PCR/P-AST diagnostic test had significantly improved symptom reduction and clinical cure rates compared to untreated patients among those with non-E. coli or polymicrobial infections.

Of 264 patients with suspected cUTI, 146 (55.4%) had exclusively non-E. coli infections (115 treated and 31 untreated) and 190 (72%) has polymicrobial infections (162 treated and 28 untreated).

Treated patients exhibited greater symptom reduction compared to untreated ones on day 14 for those with exclusively non-E. coli organisms (3.18 vs. 1.64, p=0.006) and polymicrobial infections (3.52 vs. 1.41, p=0.002), respectively.

Higher percentages of treated patients than of untreated patients achieved clinical cure for polymicrobial infections on day 14 (58.7% vs. 36.4%, p=0.049).

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a leading precision diagnostic testing and development company providing solutions for infectious disease and cancer diagnostics that will get patients on the right path. The flagship Guidance platform of solutions leverages its proprietary and patented technology for pooled antibiotic susceptibility testing, which provides more informed treatment options and supports antibiotic stewardship initiatives. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

