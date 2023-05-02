Tidewater Equipment Supports Team Rubicon Disaster Relief Efforts in Selma, Alabama with CASE Equipment

RACINE, Wis., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater Equipment, a CASE Construction Equipment dealer with locations in southern Georgia, Enterprise, Alabama, and portions of the Florida panhandle, has donated equipment and support for Team Rubicon's recent tornado disaster response and recovery efforts in Selma, Alabama.

On January 12, 2023, multiple tornadoes hit the Southeastern United States. One of which was a category F3 tornado that touched down in Selma, Alabama — a city that was still recovering from Hurricane Zeta, and the tornadoes of 2021. The storm hit the city hard, leaving vehicles overturned in the streets, homes destroyed, and lives lost. Team Rubicon, a veteran-led volunteer humanitarian organization, having already deployed to Selma in recent years on a multi-year rebuilding program, knew that it was time for action.

Tidewater Equipment provided three CASE TV370 compact track loaders, equipped with buckets and root grapple attachments to help Team Rubicon with the intense cleanup operation that took place between January 23 and March 10, 2023. The machines and attachments were generously extended by Tidewater Equipment to ensure that Team Rubicon had the support needed to complete their mission.

"As a company with locations and customers throughout the southeastern Unites States, we understand the realities that catastrophic weather can bring," said Kevin Pittman, manager of Construction Equipment & Equipment Rental Divisions at Tidewater Equipment. "We recognize the noble work of Team Rubicon and the relief they bring to help rebuild communities when disaster strikes. Tidewater Equipment was honored to provide machines to make their tough work just a little bit easier."

Tidewater Equipment has been a trusted equipment dealer for over 70 years, with a commitment to providing quality equipment and service to their customers. The company's newest location in Enterprise, Alabama — which opened less than a year ago — donated the equipment for this Team Rubicon operation and to support their local community.

"Our partnership with CASE allows us to provide the best equipment to our customers, and to those in need during disaster relief efforts. We appreciate the opportunity to support Team Rubicon and their efforts to rebuild communities impacted by this terrible storm system," said Pittman.

CASE also appreciates Tidewater Equipment's partnership and the support they have given to help provide equipment to disaster relief efforts during hurricane season. With the recent extreme weather and tornadoes that have impacted the South, it is vital to have strong partnerships like the one between Tidewater Equipment and CASE to help support those in need.

"Our dealers are critical partners in helping us provide equipment to those who need it most," said Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "We are proud to work with Team Rubicon, Tidewater Equipment and our other dealers to support disaster relief efforts and to provide the best equipment to help rebuild communities impacted by natural disasters."

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to vulnerable communities who have been impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, COVID-19 and more.

CASE first partnered with Team Rubicon in 2015 to develop a heavy equipment training program for its volunteers for the safe and effective use of construction equipment in disaster operations. For more information on the partnership between CASE and Team Rubicon to support communities in response to natural disasters, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

