TVA Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

• No increase in TVA base rate for 2023 (4th consecutive year) is helping to keep customers bills lower.

• Year-to-date, TVA returned $106 million in pandemic recovery credits to customers.

• TVA's diversified power system continued to keep rates stable despite higher fuel prices, with 59% of TVA's power supply coming from carbon-free sources -- nuclear, hydroelectric and renewables -- so far in 2023.

• Year to date power sales were 3% lower due to overall milder weather, despite Winter Storm Elliott.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority reported Tuesday that it earned $6 billion in total operating revenues on 76 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity sales for the six months ended Mar. 31, 2023.

Total operating revenues increased 9% over the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in fuel cost recovery revenue, which was driven by higher fuel rates for the first half of the fiscal year. Sales of electricity decreased approximately 3% compared to the same period of the prior year, driven by overall milder weather during 2023 as compared to 2022.

Fuel and purchased power expense was $432 million higher in the first half of 2023 over the same period of the prior year, primarily due to higher prices.

"I'm proud of our employees who work every day to keep our customer's energy costs low despite the extreme temperatures in late December, which drove record demand," Jeff Lyash, TVA President and CEO, said. "We are committed to providing affordable, reliable, resilient and clean energy – at all times. It is what our customers expect and deserve.

"We have one of the nation's cleanest, most diverse generation portfolios – including nuclear, solar, gas, and hydro. This diverse generation is key to helping protect our region's energy security, insulating our customers from fuel volatility, and allowing us to keep our base rate unchanged for four years in a row."

In the first six months of fiscal year 2023, 59% of TVA's power supply was carbon-free - coming from nuclear, hydroelectric and renewables.

Operating and maintenance expense increased by $103 million over the same period last year, driven primarily by costs related to TVA's New Nuclear Program and increased labor costs. Depreciation and amortization expense increased $61 million primarily due to an increase in amortization expense of decommissioning costs recovered in rates and TVA's decision to retire the two remaining units at Cumberland.

Interest expense was $3 million higher for the six months ended Mar. 31, 2023, with higher rates on short-term debt offset by lower interest on long-term debt. TVA's net income was $149 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023, which was $71 million lower than the same period of the prior year, mainly due to higher operating expenses.

"TVA remains focused on keeping costs as low as feasible, which enables us to keep our region growing by providing affordable, reliable, resilient and clean electricity," said TVA's Chief Financial and Strategy Officer John Thomas. "We also continue to benefit from recent debt reduction, and low exposure to rising interest rates this year, which is helping us keep power prices stable."

Additional highlights from TVA's second quarter fiscal year 2023:

Credits from the 2.5% monthly base rate Pandemic Recovery Credit totaled $106 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 . This credit to all customers, which TVA extended through 2023, is expected to total approximately $230 million in 2023, keeping money in local communities to help with ongoing recovery efforts.

TVA, Ontario Power Generation, Synthos Green Energy, and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy ("GEH") entered into a multi-party collaborative arrangement to advance the global deployment of the GEH BWRX-300 small modular reactor. GEH is responsible for standard design development. Under the agreement, TVA will contribute up to $88 million for design costs incurred by GEH through 2026. At the time feasibility is determined, TVA will have the right to use the design and may receive additional economic benefits.

March 2023 , TVA announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy to enhance collaboration on hydropower technology development. Joint efforts will focus on evaluating and demonstrating different approaches for operating hydropower plants to meet the electricity grid's changing needs. In, TVAa memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy to enhance collaboration on hydropower technology development. Joint efforts will focus on evaluating and demonstrating different approaches for operating hydropower plants to meet the electricity grid's changing needs.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) report , which highlights TVA's progress and key programs to promote DEIA within its workforce and across the seven states it serves. TVA published its annual, which highlights TVA's progress and key programs to promote DEIA within its workforce and across the seven states it serves.

selected as one of the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year in Energy Efficiency for our Home Uplift program, which provides free home energy upgrades to income-eligible participants. The Tennessee Valley Authority wasas one of the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year in Energy Efficiency for our Home Uplift program, which provides free home energy upgrades to income-eligible participants.

TVA to release its After Winter Storm Elliott Action Review in May 2023 . The review calls for TVA to focus on modernizing parts of its power fleet to ensure reliability under extreme conditions.

Selected Financial Data – Six Months Ended March 31 Sales, Revenues & Expenses 2023 2022 Sales (millions of kWh) 75,659 77,935





Operating Revenues ($ millions) $ 5,974 $ 5,467





Fuel & Purchased Power Expense 2,199 1,767 Operating & Maintenance Expense 1,650 1,547 Interest Expense 530 527





Net Income 149 220





Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) ($ millions)



Operating Activities $ 1,154 $ 1,459 Investing Activities (1,495) (1,290) Financing Activities 342 (166)

TVA's quarterly report on Form 10-Q provides additional financial, operational, and descriptive information, including unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023. TVA's quarterly report and other SEC reports are available without charge on TVA's website at http://www.tva.com/investors , on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov , or by calling TVA toll free at 888-882-4975.

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and future performance. Although TVA believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to TVA's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA was established 90 years ago to serve this region and the nation by developing innovative solutions to solve complex challenges. TVA's unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies – TVA is a leader in our nation's drive toward a clean energy future.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. Learn more at Energy System of the Future .

