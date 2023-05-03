Angeles Investments Publishes 2022 DEI Report

OCIO's five-year history showcases consistent commitment to the hiring and development of diverse talent and diverse manager engagement

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investments, a multi-asset investment firm and OCIO (Outsourced Chief Investment Officer) with approximately $6 billion in discretionary assets and $32 billion in consulting assets, today released their 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Annual Report which details its internal and external DEI activity, progress and milestones from the 2022 calendar year in addition to goals for the year ahead.

The 2022 DEI report highlights that 59% of the firm's Investment Officers and 65% of all firm staff are diverse. This is consistent with years past, and highlights Angeles' continued commitment to maintaining and growing a pipeline of talent that reflects diversity of backgrounds and experiences.

"Diversity is a critical aspect of our business, and we know that diversity of thought and experiences leads to better investment outcomes across the board," said Howard Perlow, co-founder of Angeles Investments. "I'm proud that we continue to prioritize engaging DEI throughout the investment management industry, within our firm and with our clients and look forward to furthering our impact and keeping up this momentum."

In addition to transparently reporting the firm's diverse composition, the report details Angeles' advocacy efforts and partnerships along with internal engagement efforts. This includes supporting regular dialogue through roundtables focused on improving internal communication and collaboration.

"In addition to holding Angeles accountable, our diligence is an integral part of our manager selection process," said Sapna Shah, Managing Director and Chair of the DEI Committee at Angeles Investments. "Looking within Angeles our diversity efforts represent the firm's breadth of experience and views, which drives our ability to best serve our clients and their missions through investments."

Angeles continues to look towards improving DEI through expanding manager DEI data analysis, engaging with existing manager DEI strategies and maintaining focus on identifying diverse emerging managers within the investment industry.

Further, as announced last week, the firm was recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a recipient of the Greenwich Quality Leader Award for 2022, marking the firm's sixth consecutive year receiving the award and noting Angeles' "superior support for clients working to navigate fast-changing markets" including ESG integration and counsel.

