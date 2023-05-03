THE LOVE AFFAIR CONTINUES: SANDALS® RESORTS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH ASTA TO CELEBRATE GLOBAL TRAVEL ADVISOR DAY

~Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort Company Reaffirms Commitment to Travel Advisors with Exclusive ASTA Partnership, Educational Opportunities and Advisor Incentives~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), Sandals Resorts International (SRI) - parent company of luxury all-inclusive brands Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts - is celebrating the integral role of travel advisors through exclusive programming and incentives in honor of Global Travel Advisor Day.

"Travel advisors have been key characters throughout every chapter of our more than 40-year history and have played a leading role in the industry's resurgence," said Gary C. Sadler, the Executive Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations at Unique Vacations Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts. "We're proud to have them as partners in our joint success and to champion the critical work of ASTA in recognizing the incredible travel advisor community today, and every day."

As the exclusive sponsor of Global Travel Advisor Day 2023, Sandals Resorts and ASTA are celebrating travel advisors with a Facebook Live today that will feature a one-on-one session between ASTA President Zane Kerby and Gary Sadler, who will also be speaking on stage at ASTA's Global Conference in Puerto Rico today. While discussing the latest trends in travel, Sadler and Kerby will have an opportunity to dive into the latest research fielded by ASTA which shows that 68% of Americans believe planning a trip is more complex now and that 50% of people are more likely to use a travel advisor today than they were in the past—a 14% increase year over year.

"We're excited to partner with Sandals to celebrate the accomplishments of travel advisors who are a vital part of the travel and tourism industry as they provide unparalleled customer service to their clients," said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors. "Our members tell me that their businesses are growing, because Americans want to get out and see the world. Travel is more than a priority. It is essential. We're proud to work with companies like Sandals who both appreciate and support the travel advisor community—not just during special events like today, but every day."

During the Facebook Live, hosted from 2-4pm EST on ASTA's Facebook page, lucky travel advisors will have the opportunity to win a trip to Sandals Dunn's River, the newest luxury resort within the Sandals Resorts portfolio set to debut May 24, 2023. Showcasing appreciation for travel advisors' commitment to service, dedication to education and role within the customer booking journey, new bookings of 6 nights or longer at Sandals Resorts made directly with Unique Vacations, Inc. from May 4-31, for travel through December 24, 2023, will also be eligible for additional booking incentive up to $200.

"Programming surrounding Global Travel Advisor Day is important, but for us, it amplifies an extensive suite of tools - including our BDM team, the largest and most active sales force of any Caribbean hotel brand, to help advisors sell more effectively," said Sadler. "We are there for advisors, not merely through a call center, but as partners in the field."

Sadler points to the recent launch of a new online training tool, which now allows travel advisors from around the globe to become Sandals Elite Advisors at their own pace, as an example of the company's innovative professional development and educational opportunities. Advisors will retain access to the program even after completion, allowing them to revisit lessons and access new or updated reference materials including the latest information on specific resorts, room categories, and programming across the Sandals and Beaches portfolio. In addition to the new online course, the company continues to enhance its offerings, launching initiatives such as its "Let's Talk" webinar series and "Back to the Beach" series hosted by BDM's, which this week brought together more than 50 travel advisors at Beaches Turks & Caicos for a special training experience in celebration of Global Travel Advisor Day and that included a visit by Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) Minister of Tourism Hon. Josephine Connolly among others.

For more information and details on the company's special Global Travel Advisor Day incentives, please visit: https://taportal.sandals.com/. For additional details on Global Travel Advisor Day, please visit ASTA's celebration toolkit Global Travel Advisor Day 2023 (asta.org).

