Nova Launches Brandguard and BrandGPT to Bring Brand Safety to Generative AI

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nova , a leader in automated revenue generation using generative AI, is announcing the beta availability of Brandguard , and BrandGPT .

Today Nova, a leader in automated revenue generation, is announcing the beta availability of BrandGuard, and BrandGPT.

BrandGPT™ is your brand's representative for your partners, marketing staff, or customers. Think of it as your brand's style guide brought to life. Ask BrandGPT anything related to your brand guidelines for an expert answer. Present BrandGPT with ads or content and determine if the content is on-brand or off and why. Get a quick response or continue more extended conversations to validate or tune any campaign to be consistent with your brand's standards.

BrandGPT provides a chat interface over BrandGuard™, Nova's innovative product that understands your brand to help you enforce and protect brand consistency in a world of generative AI. BrandGuard and BrandGPT are available stand-alone and are also built into Nova's automated ads platform.

"At Avocado Digital we've been looking at generative AI tools to help improve the performance and effectiveness of campaigns we manage, but we were initially hesitant because of the risks associated with the highly regulated industries in which we focus: health care and distilled spirits. We chose Nova in large part because of their Brandguard technology and the peace of mind it brings to know that all the ads and content produced by their tool uphold brand safety standards and maintain the brand voice and tone that is extremely important to our clients," said Nick Huhn, CEO of Avocado Digital.

In a world where generative AI is growing so fast, but is making so many errors, Brandguard is a key part of your brand safety kit. "Generative models have wide variability in the quality and consistency of their outputs, so when we heard about Nova's approach with Brandguard, we knew it was the kind of differentiator that would help win over large brands to use more generative AI workflows (in a world where "Machine Marketing" inevitably will win), and that's one of the reasons we invested. Nova's approach is distinctly defensible, and sets them up to be the marketing brain for an AI-first world." - Kira Noodleman, Bee Partners.

Nova was founded in 2022 to bring automated ad campaign generation to enterprises, and quickly realized the challenges of generative AI. "We were talking to so many CMOs who all loved the idea of automated ad campaign generation, but worried about what the AI models would create and whether it would match their brands, so Brandguard was a logical next step in building out a generative AI system." - Rob May, Nova CEO.

Nova Brandguard is available in beta at Brandguard.ai, and BrandGPT is available at brandgpt.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Nova AI Inc