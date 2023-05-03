The Secretariat Collection: The Largest Private Collection of Historic Secretariat Memorabilia Makes Its Debut

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's historic 1973 Triple Crown winning performance approaches, "The Secretariat Collection", a rare and extensive collection of Secretariat memorabilia, is now being made available for public viewing for the very first time. "The Secretariat Collection" was meticulously curated over a period of 15 years with a focus on historically significant pieces with impeccable provenance and is a must-see for fans of horse racing and sports history.

"We are thrilled to share this collection with the public. Our hope is that this collection will not only honor the legacy of Secretariat but inspire future generations to appreciate the amazing accomplishments that earned Secretariat the title of greatest racehorse of all-time"

"The Secretariat Collection" is comprised of important memorabilia from Secretariat's 1973 Triple Crown winning performances at The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and The Belmont Stakes, including race worn horseshoes, programs and winning tickets, and other personal items that belonged to Secretariat and its connections.

Fans can explore the history of Secretariat's 1973 Triple Crown win and his impact on the world of horse racing. Some of the standout pieces in "The Secretariat Collection" include a horseshoe worn by Secretariat during his 1973 Kentucky Derby win (the most expensive horseshoe ever to have sold at auction), race worn nails from Secretariat's historic Belmont Stakes win securing the Triple Crown, uncashed winning tickets, and programs from all 3 Triple Crown races owned by Penny Chenery Tweedy and her family

The historic museum quality pieces in "The Secretariat Collection" are available for sale to private collectors and institutions. Interested parties are welcome to visit www.secretariatcollection.com to view the pieces. Serious inquiries can be made through the website or by email at secretariatcollection@gmail.com.

"The Secretariat Collection" is a rare and unique opportunity to explore the life and legacy of the greatest racehorse and most celebrated athletes of all time. Don't miss your chance to see and own a piece of history.

