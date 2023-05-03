Sixty Vines and Ridge Vineyards Announce Exclusive Partnership to Bring Iconic Wine to Taps Across the Nation

Pioneering restaurant partners with premier wine maker to offer a sustainable and premium wine experience

DALLAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty Vines , the renowned restaurant collection celebrated for its commitment to sustainability through wine on tap and vineyard-inspired dishes, has partnered with Ridge Vineyards, an iconic producer of premium wines, to launch an unprecedented collaboration. The two companies will revolutionize the industry by debuting Ridge's Three Valleys Red Zinfandel on tap, a first for the winemaker and an exclusive at Sixty Vines locations across the United States.

With a storied history as a trailblazer in California winemaking, Ridge Vineyards is no stranger to innovation. The decision to keg this wine is a natural extension of their unwavering commitment to sustainability and their passion for quality. Ridge Vineyards chose to keg their world-class wines exclusively with Sixty Vines to introduce their wines to a wider audience and solidify their commitment to sustainable winemaking.

"We take the quality and sustainability of our wines very seriously at Ridge which is why we spent more than two years building a meaningful relationship with Sixty Vines and Free Flow to ensure our wines could be kegged and served at our highest standards," said John Olney, Head Winemaker of Ridge Vineyards. "We're proud to serve our Three Valleys Zinfandel on tap at Sixty Vines and look forward to future collaborations. It's an exciting step for Ridge."

For over six decades, Ridge Vineyards has consistently produced some of California's most exceptional wines, including their famed 1971 Monte Bello which placed fifth in the iconic Judgement of Paris Tasting in 1976, outshining all but one other California Cabernet. And in a momentous 30th anniversary rematch of the same wines, Ridge Vineyards' Monte Bello took first place, cementing the winery's reputation as a true pioneer and leader in the wine industry.

"Our commitment to innovation and sustainability is central to our mission, and partnering with Ridge Vineyards is a natural extension of that philosophy," said Jeff Carcara, CEO of Sixty Vines. "Ridge shares our passion for serving the highest quality wines while prioritizing eco-friendliness. This partnership reinforces our belief that the finest wines can and should be served via keg which is a big step in reimagining wine culture, and we're thrilled to bring Ridge Vineyards' exceptional wines to our guests."

An innovative restaurant brand with a commitment to sustainability, each Sixty Vines location has a 60-tap wine system that creates an eco-friendly approach to wine service and offers the closest "from the barrel" tasting experience in hospitality. Wine in keg, the base of the tap program, results in less packaging and less waste for the environment, as one keg holds 26 wine bottles and 1,500 over its refillable lifetime. It eliminates mounds of glass bottles, labels, corks, foil, and shipping supplies that accompany traditional wine bottles. By using kegs and reusable bottles, Sixty Vines is saving the planet, one sip at a time!

About Sixty Vines

Often referred to as "the wine lover's restaurant," Sixty Vines is a globally inspired and seasonally sourced restaurant that transports your senses to some of the best wine regions in the world. Sixty Vines' innovative and eco-friendly wine on tap program provides guests with the closest 'from the barrel' tasting experience. Sixty Vines has seven restaurants in Plano, Dallas, Houston, and The Woodlands, Texas; Winter Park and Boca Raton, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more, visit sixtyvines.com. To learn more, visit www.sixtyvines.com.

About Ridge

In 1962, Ridge made its first Monte Bello, and two years later its first Zinfandel. Since that time, Ridge has championed single-vineyard winemaking, searching California for those rare and exceptional vineyards where climate, soil, and variety are ideally matched.

At Ridge, we call our approach to winemaking "pre-industrial." We believe that for anyone attempting to make fine wine, modern additives and industrial processing limit true quality. Relying on the natural yeast, we let the terroir define the wine and make our winemaking decisions based upon taste, not a recipe.

We believe in transparency and as a result, we include a list of ingredients on every wine we make. We are committed to sustainability and organic farming, and we are the largest grower of organically certified grapes in Sonoma County and the Santa Cruz Mountains appellation.

