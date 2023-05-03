Sprouts Launches New Retail Media Network Powered by Instacart's Carrot Ads Solution

Starting today, Brands Can Seamlessly Advertise Online Across Both Sprouts and Instacart

Califia Farms, General Mills, Primal Kitchen, and Siete Family Foods Among First Brands Leveraging Carrot Ads to Reach More People Shopping Online

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing specialty retailers in the country, is leveraging Carrot Ads - part of the Instacart Platform - to power its new retail media network. Carrot Ads helps retailers, like Sprouts, establish and grow their retail media networks on their owned and operated websites and apps.

Brands can now combine the power of Instacart's robust advertising solutions with Sprouts' healthy approach to grocery shopping to drive measurable growth for their businesses. In addition to allowing brands to increase the reach of their Instacart Ads campaigns to include the Sprouts ecommerce experience, for the first time, brand partners can target specific ad campaigns to consumers solely on the Sprouts' ecommerce experience leveraging Instacart Ads technology.

Califia Farms, General Mills, Primal Kitchen, and Siete Family Foods are using Carrot Ads to reach, inspire, and connect in a variety of ways with consumers shopping Sprouts' ecommerce experience.

"At Sprouts, we are committed to serving our health-enthusiast customers, and are excited to offer new ways to connect them with our innovative and distinctive brand partners," said Nick Konat, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "By leveraging Instacart's ad technology, we are enabling this connection – and giving our brand partners even more ways to grow with us and our customers. We're proud of our partnership with Instacart for continuing to find ways to bring our great brands, customers, and products together."

"We're committed to providing all grocers with the technology they need to serve their customers better – no matter how they choose to shop," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "We are proud to deepen our partnership with Sprouts and bring their vision for a new retail media network to life. We're seeing so much growth in the retail media space, as these networks provide a huge opportunity for retailers to open new revenue streams, enhance the customer experience, and increase loyalty. Today's news is also a game-changer for the thousands of brand partners already advertising via Instacart. They can leverage the best of Instacart Ads to develop targeted Sprouts campaigns to drive meaningful growth for their business and stay ahead in today's dynamic retail landscape."

With today's announcement, Instacart and Sprouts are giving brands a new opportunity by:

Enabling ad targeting on retailer's owned and operated sites: For the first time, advertisers can now target and optimize dedicated online campaigns specifically on the Sprouts ecommerce experience, powered by Carrot Ads. Brand partners will also have access to metrics, such as attributed sales and return on ad spend (ROAS), from their Sprouts campaigns, equipping them with an overall view of campaign performance.





Maximizing reach and exposure seamlessly: Today, brand partners are running Instacart Ad campaigns across more than 1,100 retail banners. With today's announcement, brands automatically benefit by increasing the reach of their Instacart Ads campaigns to include Sprouts ecommerce experience, maximizing exposure and engaging relevant audiences shopping for their products. Instacart simplifies the operational complexity of managing campaigns across multiple Carrot Ads retailers by utilizing existing creative, targeting, and measurement tools.





Unlocking new opportunities for emerging brands: Sprouts is known for carrying innovative and better-for-you products and for stocking its shelves with emerging brands. With Carrot Ads, emerging brands can invest in the consumers shopping Sprouts, helping grow awareness and inspiring trial as they browse online.

"We're thrilled to continue partnering with Instacart and Sprouts because we recognize that many people seeking delicious, dairy-free products are turning to both online platforms," said Halee Patel Newton, Vice President of ecommerce at Califia Farms. "Thanks to Carrot Ads, our online ad campaigns can seamlessly extend across both sites, which allows us to reach a broader audience and increase our brand's visibility. This approach makes managing multiple campaigns easier and less complex as we scale. We're excited about the new opportunities ahead across both Instacart and Sprouts."

"More consumers are shopping online for groceries, and as early adopters of Carrot Ads, we have been able to extend our Instacart ad campaigns to Sprouts' ecommerce site, allowing us to boost brand recognition," said Raquel Navarrski, Customer Vice President of eCommerce Pure Play, General Mills.

"At Primal Kitchen, we have a simple mission: to change the way the world eats. That's why we're making it easier for people to discover our products, both online and in-store," said Kelly Meredith, Sr Marketing Manager-Omnichannel at Primal Kitchen. "Our partnership with Instacart and Sprouts is helping us to achieve this goal. As early partners using Carrot Ads, we're easily extending and optimizing our online campaigns to reach more people and acquire new customers. We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this new technology and believe it will have a significant impact as we continue to grow and expand our product offerings."

"We are incredibly proud of Siete's momentum and continued focus on innovation, and nurturing partnerships like those we have with Sprouts and Instacart are instrumental. There's such great demand for Siete's better-for-you Mexican-American food products, and we're happy to have a strong presence where we know people are looking for cleaner alternatives to conventional offerings. We hope to continue to serve our consumers by meeting them where they are," said Miguel Garza, CEO of Siete Family Foods.

Sprouts and Instacart have partnered since 2018 when they launched same-day delivery across the Instacart App. The companies have since launched curbside pickup at nearly all stores, EBT SNAP payments, virtual convenience and alcohol delivery and pickup in select states. The Sprouts website - shop.sprouts.com - and app are powered by the Instacart Platform. The Instacart Platform brings together the technologies retailers need to improve the consumer experience online or in-store and digitize the end-to-end grocery operation through five key pillars: e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store, ads, and insights.

Carrot Ads is part of the Instacart Platform that makes the Instacart Ads technologies available on retailer's own websites. Carrot Ads extends Instacart's ad technology and sales capabilities to help retailers of all sizes build and grow their own retail media networks.

For more information about Carrot Ads and Instacart Platform, visit www.instacart.com/company/platform .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,100 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

