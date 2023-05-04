Achieve CFO and General Counsel Win OnCon Icon Awards

Ralph Leung takes CFO of the Year award for second straight year; Michael Freedman named to Top 10 Corporate Counsel award list

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, is pleased to announce that for the second straight year, Chief Financial Officer Ralph L. Leung was named CFO of the Year at the OnCon Icon Awards presented by OnConferences. Achieve's General Counsel, Michael Freedman, was also named to the Top 10 Corporate Counsel list for the first time.

Achieve Logo (PRNewswire)

The peer-voted OnCon Icon Awards recognizes innovative executives who make a considerable impact on their current and previous organizations. It honors executives who exhibit exceptional leadership and who make strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership.

"I'm so proud to be named CFO of the Year for the second straight year, and to once again be recognized along with such talented professionals," said Leung. "It's a privilege to serve as CFO of a unique company like Achieve. We have a 20-year track record helping everyday people move forward on the path to a better financial future, while developing innovative technology and diversified consumer finance products that perform well regardless of economic cycles."

Achieve's tech-enabled services and solutions include personal loans, home loans and help with debt, as well as a variety of financial tools and education resources, including the newly announced MoLO (Money Left Over) app . Since 2002, the Company has served over 1 million consumers and has resolved or consolidated over $24 billion in debt for its members. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has nearly 3,000 teammates across the country.

Achieve announced last year that it is undergoing a significant strategic and digital transformation initiative designed to offer more seamless experiences for our members, from initial interest to onboarding and every step along the way. By leveraging over 20 years of data and analytics, these efforts power smarter marketing, decisioning, support and innovation to better meet the needs of the 123 million consumers in the United States who want to improve their financial lives.

The Company also announced a new debt facility totaling $225 million to fuel Achieve's transformation by speeding technology investment and development ; improving both high-tech and human-touch experiences for members and consumers; bolstering marketing and branding efforts; and supporting research and development of new technologies and offerings that will meet the growing personal finance needs of this underserved market.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized among the impressive list of outstanding legal professionals," said Freedman. "For the last five years, we have built out dynamic legal, compliance and risk capabilities to address the complexities of an evolving financial services and technology company. These teams are critical strategic partners driving the growth and evolution of Achieve. I am proud to lead this team and honored to be included on this list."

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans , home equity loans and help with debt. In addition, Achieve also provides financial tips and education , including a free specialized mobile app, MoLO (Money Left Over). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Statistics shown reflect the results of the members we and our affiliates have served since 2002 (as of June 2022). Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Achieve