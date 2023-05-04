Cargobase Celebrates a Decade of Innovation and Success in Supply Chain and Logistics Management

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, known for its no-nonsense logistics software, marked its 10-year anniversary in April. Since its inception in 2013, Cargobase has evolved from a promising startup focusing on spot-buy procurement into a leader in logistics software, serving enterprises in over 55 countries. The company extends its deepest appreciation to its customers, employees, and partners for their steadfast support throughout the past decade.

Wiebe Helder, Founder & CEO of Cargobase, said, "Our vision in terms of product features and capabilities has evolved from back then; however, the goal to simplify the lives of logistics professionals hasn't."

Over the past ten years, Cargobase has achieved numerous milestones that demonstrate its commitment to help next-gen supply chain and logistics professionals #GetShipDone. Some of the most significant accomplishments include:

Launch of the Collaborative Shipment Dashboard (2015): This feature enables seamless collaboration between shippers, logistics providers, and consignees, leading to increased transparency and efficiency. (2015): This feature enables seamless collaboration between shippers, logistics providers, and consignees, leading to increased transparency and efficiency.

Introduction of Lane Contracts (2016): The feature facilitates contract management and streamlined the procurement process for logistics services, helping clients save time and resources. (2016): The feature facilitates contract management and streamlined the procurement process for logistics services, helping clients save time and resources.

Release of the Cargobase On-the-Go mobile app (2017): The app provided users with the ability to manage their supply chains and logistics processes from anywhere, anytime, empowering them to make informed decisions on the go. (2017): The app provided users with the ability to manage their supply chains and logistics processes from anywhere, anytime, empowering them to make informed decisions on the go.

Global Expansions: Cargobase has established a strong presence across the globe, opening offices in the United States and Mexico to better serve its growing customer base.

Growth Financing Round (2022): The company successfully completed a growth financing round, attracting significant investments to fuel its expansion. (2022): The company successfully completed a growth financing round, attracting significant investments to fuel its expansion.

Industry Recognition: Cargobase has consistently been recognized as a leader in G2 reports for its innovative logistics solutions, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

As Cargobase continued to evolve, its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction remained at the core of its operations. In 2021, Cargobase transformed into a full-fledged Transport Management System (TMS) to better serve its customers' needs. This transformation included several key features, such as:

Centralized Platform: Cargobase's TMS provides a single platform for managing and optimizing all logistics operations, streamlining processes and reducing the need for multiple systems.

Advanced Analytics: The feature enables customers to gain valuable insights into their supply chains and make data-driven decisions.

Real-Time Visibility: Real-time visibility into shipments ensures customers have access to up-to-date information to proactively manage potential disruptions and delays.

AI-Powered Automation: Cargobase leverages artificial intelligence to automate and optimize various logistics processes, freeing professionals from repetitive manual tasks and enabling them to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Scalable and Customizable: The TMS is designed to grow and adapt with its customers' needs, providing a customizable and scalable solution for businesses of all sizes.

Arnout Wagenaar, Chief Strategy Officer of Cargobase, commented, "It's inspiring to see how a small idea one decade ago is now a thriving business playing an integral part in the daily logistics of industry leaders. The future is bright, and we look forward to the next 10 years of growth, customer delight, and global expansion!"

Recently, the company unveiled NextUI , a revamped user experience tailored for next-generation supply chain and logistics leaders. This new interface focuses on streamlining workflows, simplifying navigation, and enhancing overall user satisfaction while maintaining Cargobase's commitment to innovation and efficiency.

Gert Jan Spriensma, Chief Product Officer of Cargobase, added, "Our commitment to constant improvement in user experience and innovation keeps us at the forefront of the industry, delivering a solution that frees logistics professionals from boring and repetitive manual tasks and enables them to achieve more with less."

Cargobase's 10-year anniversary not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also serves as a testament to its dedication to providing innovative, user-friendly solutions that empower businesses to manage their supply chains more efficiently. As the company continues to forge ahead, it remains unwavering in its mission to make the lives of logistics professionals as simple as possible. Here's to another successful 10 years and beyond.

