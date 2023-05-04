Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their roles on Netflix's Bling Empire, the couple will drive awareness of Sugarfina launches through social media campaigns, launch parties, and press efforts.

Sugarfina Logo (PRNewswire)

"With the unique combination of Chérie's elevated style and Jessey's business acumen, we look forward to collaborating together on design and innovation, while expanding our marketing reach to new potential customers," said Scott LaPorta , CEO, and Co-Investor of Sugarfina.

Chérie and Jessey will also work closely with Sugarfina to curate Sugarfina's 2024 Lunar New Year Collection. The two will play consulting roles in the product development and design direction.

With a strong belief in the success of Sugarfina, Chérie and Jessey have made an investment in the company's CrowdFunding raise on Republic.com and are considering an additional investment directly in Sugarfina to fuel growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sugarfina, LLC