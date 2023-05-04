Main Data Group Offers Near-Real-Time Access to Pay Versus Performance Data

—Public companies can compare their position to peer data as it's published—

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Data Group (MDG), a leading provider of executive compensation benchmarking and corporate governance analytics, has added real-time pay versus performance data to its platform.

"We know that with any new executive compensation disclosure regulation, companies are going to be very attuned to competitors' and their peer group's information," said Brooke Fernandez, general manager at Main Data Group. "Because our core product development philosophy is to focus on changes in the governance landscape, in this first year of pay versus performance numbers, we have prioritized access to this proxy data and made it available as a standard module on our platform."

All MDG subscribers now have seamless access to this new executive pay information, which is presented as broad insights and trends in an easy-to-use dashboard format, and available to download for further and more complex analysis.

"Our customers have a range of needs when it comes to this new data," said Fernandez. "So, we make the data easily digestible for a quick look and offer a tremendous number of key data points for those who want to take on some very sophisticated comparisons. And as with all of the vast information—current and historical—on more than 4,500 companies in the MDG database, we also offer highly customized research and reports."

For a complimentary preview of the pay versus performance information that's available, visit our interactive data charts at www.maindatagroup.com.

