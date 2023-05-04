PrizePicks Repeats as Fantasy Operator of the Year by EGR North America, Highlighting "Triple Play" of Accolades Over the Past Week

Fantasy Sports Leader Also Named to Top 5 of Atlanta Pacesetter List for Second Straight Year; Recognized as Top 10 Innovative Company by TAG: Technology Association of Georgia

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, spent the last week capturing honors both locally and from the fantasy sports industry, most notably being named Fantasy Operator of the Year by EGR North America for the second consecutive year. The award was presented at the EGR awards ceremony last week in midtown Manhattan.

PrizePicks was named Fantasy Operator of the Year by EGR North America for the second consecutive year. In addition, PrizePicks was named to the top 5 of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter list and to the top 10 of the TAG Technology Association of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Companies list. (PRNewswire)

"They're recognizing both our growth and innovation as a fantasy sports and technology leader." - CEO Adam Wexler .

PrizePicks followed its EGR repeat with another, being named to the top 5 of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter list – which tracks the fastest-growing technology companies in Metro Atlanta – for the second year in a row. PrizePicks completed its "triple play" last night at the Georgia Technology Summit in Atlanta, being named to the top 10 of the TAG Technology Association of Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Companies list.

"Obviously, it's serendipitous that these awards all fell together on the calendar, but what I find most rewarding is that as a whole they're recognizing both our growth and innovation as a fantasy sports and technology leader," said PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO Adam Wexler. "It also reinforces the fact that we've not only built a compelling consumer entertainment platform, but we have emerged as a leader in the Georgia technology community."

PrizePicks continued to set the standards for innovation and customer service in fantasy sports in 2022, a year in which the company:

Offered more than 60 different sports league offerings on its platform, including an esports community that grew to more than 200,000 members

Continued to provide round-the-clock service to its member base, earning a 4.8 iOS rating while consistently introducing new play options such as the 6-Pick Stat Flex Play and Stat Combos

Grew its popular Discord channel to nearly 300,000 members while integrating with its creative social and marketing programs

Joined the NCPG as part of a series of initiatives designed to expand and enhance the company's support of responsible gaming

"Balancing growth and innovation is a challenge for any company, but in fantasy sports your platform either keeps evolving or it's forgotten," said PrizePicks Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer Jay Deuskar. "The game play features and innovations we introduced in 2022 required extensive research and development and rigorous testing, but the reward came in the feedback from our members and now these prestigious industry honors."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company has been recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current & past partnerships with NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 250 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

