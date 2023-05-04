Reputation Announces First Ever National Leave a Review Day

In partnership with G2, Reputation shines a spotlight on the impact that customer reviews have on the global economy throughout the digital-first consumer journey

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announces the first ever National Leave a Review Day at its annual event, Transform'23 , in partnership with G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Taking place on June 8 and recognized by the National Day Archives , National Leave a Review Day will recognize the growing impact customer feedback has on the broader economy and encourage consumers, patients, and buyers to provide businesses the feedback they need to succeed in today's market. In the past, businesses relied on advertising and word-of-mouth to attract customers. However, in this new era of digital first experiences, the buyer journey often starts online and is no longer linear. As a result, online reviews have become a crucial factor in the customer decision-making process.

The economic impact of reviews is real for both B2B and B2C buyers. According to G2's 2022 Software Buyer Behavior Report , 85% of global buyers use review websites during the software purchasing process. While 76% of respondents said product and service reviews websites are trustworthy or highly trustworthy, transparency in the validation of the reviews is key: 33% of buyers (up from 30% the prior year) say transparent validation of reviews is the most helpful feature when using online software/service review sites.

Both Reputation and G2 customers around the world have seen significant successes from proactive review programs:

Reputation's platform has helped AutoNation secure over 1 million positive reviews.

Reputation helped Renault Group, a French multinational car manufacturer, increase their review volume by 197% between 2021 and 2022 globally. It is now the #1 rated brand in the e-Reputation ranking in France .

Reputation helped Intermountain Health see a 156% increase in review volume year over year and a 3.7 to 4.5 star rating increase in the first month.

EmpRes Healthcare achieved a 26% increase in listing views and a 49% jump in actions taken, which led to the organization receiving a 'Great Place to Work' certification.

Sales engagement software, Salesloft used the power of their customer voice in G2 Reviews to drive over $1 million in sales pipeline.

Truckstop, a marketplace for shippers and carriers, prompted automated review requests to capture feedback from customers while they were using the Truckstop product. As a result, they increased reviews volume significantly and climbed to the #1 spot in their categories on G2.

"Reviews matter more than ever. They lead to better visibility online, making a business more findable on the digital consumer journey and contribute to improved quality of service, which results in happier customers. Simply put, online reviews are critical to the health of every business, no matter its size or sector. This is why we are so excited to celebrate the first ever National Leave a Review Day," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. "We welcome our customers, partners, and businesses across the country to celebrate the power of reviews and in turn hope that consumers will support American enterprise by leaving reviews that allow businesses to compete in today's market."

"When my co-founders and I started G2 over a decade ago, we aimed to democratize the software industry, giving software entrepreneurs a leg up by applying B2C principles around reviews to B2B," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "After all, why should it be easier to get real customers' perspectives on a $100 a night hotel room than on a $100,000 piece of software? G2's marketplace approach – rooted in authentic, real-time peer reviews – has contributed to breakout successes by giving software companies a place to compete purely based on customer feedback. We encourage real software users to join us in celebrating National Leave a Review Day by sharing helpful reviews for the products and services they use in their work."

"Customer reviews are at the heart of our business, and we're proud to participate in a day that celebrates their importance," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "To be most valuable though, reviews must be authentic. We've seen that brands are actually viewed as more trustworthy when they have some negative reviews, as long as they engage with reviewers and respond to them. With over 2 million verified reviews in our software marketplace, people can make more informed decisions about the software they buy, while software vendors gain a direct lens into their customers' feedback to optimize their business."

On National Leave a Review Day, Reputation will empower marketers across sectors to proactively seek reviews, while also encouraging customers to leave reviews for brands with which they do business. Reputation and G2 have collaborated on toolkits for businesses that are interested in participating in National Leave a Review Day, including suggestions for promoting online and among their communities.

The power of reviews is evident by Reputation customer AutoNation, which is celebrating its milestone of reaching one million customer reviews. Online reviews have been transformative for the organization, which has been able to enhance digital visibility for its dealership locations and improve the car buying experience, leading to continuously loyal customers and business growth.

"At AutoNation, we are thrilled to mark the first ever National Leave a Review Day by celebrating our milestone of one million customer reviews," said Ashley Dias, Senior Customer Marketing Manager at AutoNation. "Online reviews have given us deep insight into how our Associates can improve every touchpoint of the customer journey. This has contributed to sustained growth and strong customer loyalty across our dealer group."

Additionally, Salesloft used the power of their customer voice in G2 Reviews to engage buyers and drive over $1 million in sales pipeline. With G2's Discussions feature,Salesloft can directly engage with users to assuage concerns, provide detailed responses, or push them over the finish line to purchase.

Interested in participating in National Leave a Review Day? Getting involved is simple - learn more at nationalleaveareviewday.com .

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

