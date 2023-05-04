SciFidea Award with $200,000 prizes: Assembling the world-leading sci-fi writers and stories

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based SciFidea backed by col web pte., is inviting writers to submit their sci-fi stories set on or in a Dyson Sphere for a chance to win a grand prize of $20,000. The judges are seasoned veterans within the industry who have devoted many years to the science fiction genre and have been honored with prestigious awards such as the Hugo Award. The submission deadline is August 31st, 2023, and winners will be announced in 2024.

Background

The concept of a Dyson sphere was first introduced by American physicist Freeman Dyson in 1960. Dyson suggested that one could surround a star with an artificial shell to harness its vast amounts of energy. In 1964, Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev classified civilizations into three types based on their ability to harness energy. A Type I civilization can harness all the energy that reaches its home planet from its parent star. A Type II civilization can harness all the energy radiated in all directions by its parent star. And a Type III civilization can harness all the energy of its entire home galaxy. Currently, we're about three-quarters of the way to becoming a Type I civilization, and a civilization that surrounds a star with a Dyson sphere is a Type II. Chinese author Liu Cixin and his editor Tang Feng formed a group in 2009 to discuss the astronomical parameters, physical form, and story resources of a Dyson Sphere. They believe the most story-rich places on a Dyson Sphere are its weightless axis and poles. The endless curved landscape is also novel, with great rivers and glaciers flowing toward the equator.

Contest Rules

Only stories principally set on, in, or involving one or more Dyson spheres are eligible. Submissions must be previously unpublished and between 30,000 and 100,000 words long. Multiple works will be shortlisted for the ten grand prizes, and those whose stories make the shortlist but don't win will each receive $2,000. If your work is one of the winners, you agree to grant SciFidea a ten-year publishing license to that work, with the $20,000 prize being an advance against royalties. The author will share 50% of the net income on print publishing rights (including foreign languages in foreign countries) and another 30% of the net income from developing the work into other media.

How to Enter

Email your submission to scifidea_contest@col.com. Your email subject line should be in this format: Your last name - the story's title - the exact word count. Your submission should be attached to your email in .docx format (not .pdf, .doc, .rar, or any other format), and please use Times New Roman or a similar serif typeface. At the very beginning of your manuscript, please include a couple of sentences summarizing your plot.

Organizer

SciFidea is a sci-fi brand launched in Singapore by Founder Tang Feng and Chief Editor Lynn Sun. Their goal is to encourage and develop science-fiction literature and help authors monetize their works. At present, SciFidea is committed to multiplying the medium of sci-fi works. In the future, they plan to develop new types of science-fiction media that showcase humanity's technological potential.

Value of the SciFidea Award

In addition to the commercial value mentioned earlier, participants also have the opportunity to interact with judges and other science fiction writers, which may spark more creative ideas and expand the possibilities of science fiction. The collision of ideas may lead to more imaginative thinking, further pushing the boundaries of science fiction.

Official links

