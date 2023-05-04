ScreenPoint: Transpara® chosen to care for US Mid-Atlantic Women

Largest Radiology Practice in the Washington, DC Area, Fairfax Radiology Performs Over 100,000 Mammograms a Year

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax Radiology announced today that it has selected Transpara breast AI from ScreenPoint Medical to assist its 18 dedicated breast radiologists with the reading of 2D and 3D mammography exams. Transpara provides even expert radiologists with an invaluable supplementary resource, equipping them with a 'second pair' of eyes. By augmenting the diagnostic process with this cutting-edge technology, radiologists can more effectively identify potential malignancies earlier. The announcement was made at the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium, May 4-7 in Maryland (ScreenPoint Medical Booth #407).

Elise Berman, MD (PRNewswire)

Fairfax Radiology Centers with almost 100 subspecialized radiologists, is home to the largest radiology practice in the Washington, DC area. The Breast Imaging Division at Fairfax Radiology consists of specially trained breast imagers who focus solely on detecting and diagnosing breast cancer. The practice's commitment to excellence in breast imaging has earned them a reputation as a leading provider of breast cancer screening and diagnostic services.

"We take immense pride in our team of highly skilled breast radiologists who are committed to delivering the very best care to our patients. In our ongoing pursuit of excellence, we conducted a rigorous analysis of Transpara's performance, testing the system on hundreds of cases. Our anticipation is that Transpara's breast AI will not only enhance operational efficiency but will also help identify suspicious areas at an earlier time point.

"It is our mission to provide quality care and support to our patients, and we are excited about the potential impact that integration of AI could have on enhancing our ability to detect breast cancer earlier, leading to improved patient outcomes," said Elise Berman, MD, Medical Director for Breast Imaging, Fairfax Radiology.

Transpara is FDA cleared and has European regulatory approval (CE Mark) for use with 2D and 3D Mammography images from multiple manufacturers. Used by leading centers throughout Europe and the U.S., Transpara has been used to analyze more than 4 million mammograms. Designed to work concurrently with radiologists, research shows that up to 45% of interval cancers can be found earlier using Transpara, while helping to reduce workload and optimize workflow.

CEO Mark Koeniguer said "We are very pleased to work with Fairfax Radiology to implement Transpara AI to improve early detection and support better care for women in the Washington, DC area."

About Screen Point Medical



Since its founding in 2014, ScreenPoint Medical's focus has been to translate cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and cancer detection results. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers.

ScreenPoint founders are two quantitative breast imaging analysis innovators - Professor Sir Michael Brady and Professor Nico Karssemeijer - which has also led to Transpara's robust testing and validation in a range of clinical and research environments. Numerous clinical studies show that Transpara's decision support capabilities may enhance the performance of an average radiologist in detecting early breast cancers and improve efficiency of breast cancer screening. Transpara is used in hundreds of clinics in 30 countries worldwide; the effectiveness of Transpara has now been endorsed by more peer-reviewed published research papers than any other breast AI solution.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069108/Elise_Berman_MD_pink.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/ScreenPoint Medical) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical