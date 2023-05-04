Sempra Reports First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

Finalizes base rate review at Oncor

Announces $4 billion increase to Oncor's five-year capital plan

Updates Sempra's five-year capital plan to $40 billion

Issues full-year 2024 EPS guidance range of $9.10 to $9.80

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced first-quarter 2023 earnings of $969 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, compared to first-quarter 2022 earnings of $612 million, or $1.93 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, the company's first-quarter 2023 earnings were $922 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, compared to $924 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, in 2022.

"At Sempra, our strategy is focused on building new energy networks right here in North America that improve energy security and support decarbonization—and we are seeing significant opportunities across all three growth platforms," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra. "Our strategy, together with our commitment to safety, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation, positions us to deliver another strong year of financial performance."

The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America) earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022.















(Dollars and shares in millions, except EPS) Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022





(Unaudited)



GAAP Earnings $ 969

$ 612



Impact associated with Aliso Canyon litigation —

66



Equity losses from a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the PUCT's final order in

Oncor's comprehensive base rate review 44

—



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico 109

75



Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (217)

51



Net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1

project 17

—



Deferred income tax expense associated with the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion

related to the sale of noncontrolling interest to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority —

120



Adjusted Earnings(1) $ 922

$ 924















Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding 316

317



GAAP EPS $ 3.07

$ 1.93



Adjusted EPS(1) $ 2.92

$ 2.91

















1) See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of adjustments.

Earnings Guidance

Sempra is updating its full-year 2023 GAAP earnings per common share (EPS) guidance range of $8.76 to $9.36, affirming its full-year 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.60 to $9.20 and announcing its full-year 2024 EPS guidance range of $9.10 to $9.80. The company is also affirming its projected long-term EPS growth rate of 6% to 8%.

Capital Investment Opportunities

Sempra sees robust opportunities for significant capital investments across all three growth platforms over the next five years, with a goal of improving safety, bolstering reliability and supporting the delivery of cleaner sources of energy. To capture these opportunities, the company is announcing a new five-year capital plan of $40 billion for 2023-2027. The referenced capital plan only includes Sempra's proportionate ownership share of capital expenditures.

"This is an exciting time for our company. Continued strong execution across our three growth platforms, together with significant projected rate base growth, support our positive view of the earnings power of our business going forward," said Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra. "As we look to the future, our five-year capital plan contemplates the deployment of approximately $40 billion to help ensure safe and reliable operations and support growing demand while advancing the energy transition in the markets we serve."

Sempra California

San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDGE) and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) continue to invest in safety, reliability and technology innovation that align with the state's decarbonization goals. Sempra's 2023-2027 capital plan targets $21.4 billion in investments to better serve customers at its California utilities, improve operational safety and reliability and help drive electrification and decarbonization across multiple sectors of the economy.

Throughout the quarter, SDGE and SoCalGas advanced strategic programs to modernize their energy networks and advance climate resiliency and access to cleaner energy. In March, SDGE achieved a major milestone in its Valley Center transmission line upgrade project, completing the placement of five miles of transmission lines underground and hardening of existing overhead transmission. Earlier in the quarter, SoCalGas unveiled its H2 Innovation Experience, North America's first renewable hydrogen microgrid and home.

Together with California's other investor-owned utilities, SDGE recently submitted a proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reform how consumers are charged for electricity and transmission and distribution infrastructure. The proposal is designed to advance affordability for low-to-mid income customers and make bills more stable and transparent. This comes in response to a new California state law requiring the CPUC to adopt a fixed-price fee structure to help make electricity more affordable and support broader decarbonization across the state. A proposed decision is expected in early 2024.

Sempra Texas

In April, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) received a final order from the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) in its base rate review proceeding, which preserved Oncor's equity layer at 42.5% and updated its return on equity to 9.7%. Oncor estimates the PUCT's final order will result in an average increase of approximately $79 million over the 2021 test year.

Subsequently, Oncor announced its five-year capital plan of $19 billion to support strong demand growth, reliability and resiliency in one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

Oncor continues to advance critical transmission and distribution infrastructure projects to support population growth in Texas and increase reliability for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Oncor had approximately 650 active generation and retail transmission point-of-interconnection (POI) requests in queue, representing a 41% increase as compared to active generation and retail transmission POI requests in queue on March 31, 2022. Additionally, Oncor connected 17,000 new premises to the ERCOT grid in the first quarter and constructed or upgraded 257 miles of distribution and transmission power lines in the first quarter of 2023.

Sempra Infrastructure

During the first quarter, Sempra Infrastructure had strong operational performance across its three integrated business lines — clean power, energy networks and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and net-zero solutions — and delivered strong financial results.

Notably, Sempra Infrastructure Partners reached a positive final investment decision for the development, construction and operation of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in Jefferson County, Texas. The company also announced a joint venture with an affiliate of ConocoPhillips, which has acquired a 30% non-controlling interest in Phase 1, and an agreement to sell to an affiliate of KKR an indirect, non-controlling interest in Phase 1, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As such, Sempra Infrastructure Partners is targeting a 25% indirect ownership interest in Phase 1 under this project-level equity partnership. The $13 billion total estimated capital expenditures at the project are being financed with $6.8 billion of non-recourse project-level debt and $6.2 billion of project-level equity.

Progress also continues at Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 where construction at the project logged over six million hours worked with no lost time incidents and remains on track to reach commercial operations by summer of 2025.

Earlier this quarter, the Cameron LNG Phase 2 development project received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for modifications to its expansion permit. Importantly, the modifications approved by the FERC include utilizing electric drive motors to replace gas turbine drives, which is expected to lower the overall direct onsite emissions of Phase 2 compared to the previously authorized project, as well as allow the tie-in of carbon capture and sequestration equipment into the existing Phase 1 facility to support further reductions in overall plant emissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS guidance range. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Internet Broadcast

Sempra will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the internet today at 12 p.m. ET with the company's senior management. Access is available by logging onto the Investors section of the company's website, sempra.com/investors. The webcast will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion at sempra.com/investors.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "contemplates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include risks and uncertainties relating to: California wildfires, including potential liability for damages regardless of fault and any inability to recover all or a substantial portion of costs from insurance, the wildfire fund established by California Assembly Bill 1054, rates from customers or a combination thereof; decisions, investigations, inquiries, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, renewals of franchises, and other actions by (i) the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), Comisión Reguladora de Energía, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Public Utility Commission of Texas, and other governmental and regulatory bodies and (ii) the U.S., Mexico and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein and in other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) being able to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent or approval of third parties; litigation, arbitrations, property disputes and other proceedings, and changes to laws and regulations, including those related to the energy industry in Mexico; cybersecurity threats, including by state and state-sponsored actors, of ransomware or other attacks on our systems or the systems of third-parties with which we conduct business, including the energy grid or other energy infrastructure, all of which have become more pronounced due to recent geopolitical events; our ability to borrow money on favorable terms and meet our obligations, including due to (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook or (ii) rising interest rates and inflation; failure of foreign governments, state-owned entities and our counterparties to honor their contracts and commitments; the impact on affordability of San Diego Gas & Electric Company's (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company's (SoCalGas) customer rates and their cost of capital and on SDG&E's, SoCalGas' and Sempra Infrastructure's ability to pass through higher costs to customers due to (i) volatility in inflation, interest rates and commodity prices, (ii) with respect to SDG&E's and SoCalGas' businesses, the cost of the clean energy transition in California, (iii) with respect to SDG&E's business, departing retail load resulting from additional customers transferring to Community Choice Aggregation and Direct Access, and (iv) with respect to Sempra Infrastructure's business, volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of climate and sustainability policies, laws, rules, regulations, disclosures and trends, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, increased uncertainty in the political or regulatory environment for California natural gas distribution companies, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and our ability to incorporate new technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of electric power, natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid, pipeline system or limitations on the withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to reduce or eliminate its quarterly dividends due to regulatory and governance requirements and commitments, including by actions of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs, revisions to international trade agreements and sanctions, such as those imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine, any of which may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, impact our ability to do business with certain counterparties, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, sec.gov, and on Sempra's website, sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, SDG&E or SoCalGas, and Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the CPUC.

None of the website references in this press release are active hyperlinks, and the information contained on, or that can be accessed through, any such website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of this document.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)







Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited) REVENUES





Utilities:





Natural gas $ 4,412



$ 2,320

Electric 1,027



1,117

Energy-related businesses 1,121



383

Total revenues 6,560



3,820









EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME





Utilities:





Cost of natural gas (2,683)



(802)

Cost of electric fuel and purchased power (114)



(205)

Energy-related businesses cost of sales (193)



(135)

Operation and maintenance (1,209)



(1,086)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(92)

Depreciation and amortization (539)



(493)

Franchise fees and other taxes (192)



(162)

Other income, net 41



38

Interest income 24



25

Interest expense (366)



(243)

Income before income taxes and equity earnings 1,329



665

Income tax expense (376)



(334)

Equity earnings 219



326

Net income 1,172



657

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (192)



(34)

Preferred dividends (11)



(11)

Earnings attributable to common shares $ 969



$ 612









Basic earnings per common share (EPS):





Earnings $ 3.08



$ 1.93

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 314,919



316,353









Diluted EPS:





Earnings $ 3.07



$ 1.93

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 316,124



317,434



SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests (NCI)) in 2023 and 2022 as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2023:

$(44) million equity losses from investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings) related to a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the Public Utility Commission of Texas' (PUCT) final order in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) comprehensive base rate review

$(109) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$217 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives

$(17) million net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project (PA LNG Phase 1 project)

Three months ended March 31, 2022:

$(66) million impact associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

$(75) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(51) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$(120) million deferred income tax expense associated with the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion as a result of progress in obtaining regulatory approvals necessary to close the sale of 10% NCI in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP (SI Partners) to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or are infrequent in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact from foreign currency and inflation effects on our monetary positions in Mexico and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP EARNINGS (Dollars in millions, except EPS; shares in thousands)





Pretax amount Income tax expense (benefit)(1) Non-controlling interests Earnings

Pretax amount Income tax (benefit) expense(1) Non-controlling interests Earnings

Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022





(unaudited) Sempra GAAP Earnings





$ 969









$ 612

Excluded items:



















Impact associated with Aliso Canyon litigation $ —

$ —

$ —

—



$ 92

$ (26)

$ —

66



Equity losses from a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the PUCT's final order in Oncor's comprehensive base rate review —

—

—

44



—

—

—

—



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico 25

135

(51)

109



25

70

(20)

75



Net unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives (428)

85

126

(217)



88

(20)

(17)

51



Net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project 33

(6)

(10)

17



—

—

—

—



Deferred income tax expense associated with the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion related to the sale of NCI to ADIA —

—

—

—



—

120

—

120

Sempra Adjusted Earnings





$ 922









$ 924























Diluted EPS:



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted





316,124









317,434



Sempra GAAP EPS





$ 3.07









$ 1.93



Sempra Adjusted EPS





$ 2.92









$ 2.91







(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. We record equity losses for our investment in Oncor Holdings net of income tax.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA 2023 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA 2023 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $8.60 to $9.20 excludes items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, NCI) as follows:

$(44) million equity losses from investment in Oncor Holdings related to a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the PUCT's final order in Oncor's comprehensive base rate review

$(109) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$217 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives

$(17) million net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project

Sempra 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or infrequent in nature. This non-GAAP financial measure also excludes the impact from foreign currency and inflation effects on our monetary positions in Mexico and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range should not be considered an alternative to Sempra 2023 GAAP EPS Guidance Range. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra 2023 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE



Full-Year 2023 Sempra GAAP EPS Guidance Range $ 8.76

to $ 9.36

Excluded items:





Equity losses from a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the PUCT's final order in Oncor's comprehensive base rate review 0.14



0.14

Impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico 0.34



0.34

Net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives (0.69)



(0.69)

Net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project 0.05



0.05

Sempra Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 8.60

to $ 9.20

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)



316



SEMPRA ENERGY Table B







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions)







March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022(1)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 534



$ 370

Restricted cash 85



40

Accounts receivable – trade, net 2,581



2,635

Accounts receivable – other, net 498



685

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 74



54

Income taxes receivable 79



113

Inventories 315



403

Prepaid expenses 255



268

Regulatory assets 115



351

Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 460



803

Greenhouse gas allowances 143



141

Other current assets 65



49

Total current assets 5,204



5,912









Other assets:





Restricted cash 84



52

Regulatory assets 2,935



2,588

Greenhouse gas allowances 907



796

Nuclear decommissioning trusts 864



841

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 511



505

Deferred income taxes 148



135

Right-of-use assets – operating leases 639



655

Investment in Oncor Holdings 13,735



13,665

Other investments 2,001



2,012

Goodwill 1,602



1,602

Other intangible assets 337



344

Wildfire fund 295



303

Other long-term assets 1,482



1,382

Total other assets 25,540



24,880

Property, plant and equipment, net 49,805



47,782

Total assets $ 80,549



$ 78,574





(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table B (Continued)







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Dollars in millions)







March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022(1)

(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 3,037



$ 3,352

Accounts payable – trade 2,122



1,994

Accounts payable – other 283



275

Due to unconsolidated affiliates 41



—

Dividends and interest payable 667



621

Accrued compensation and benefits 344



484

Regulatory liabilities 427



504

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 1,220



1,019

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 129



129

Greenhouse gas obligations 143



141

Other current liabilities 1,217



1,380

Total current liabilities 9,630



9,899









Long-term debt and finance leases 25,206



24,548









Deferred credits and other liabilities:





Due to unconsolidated affiliates 278



301

Regulatory liabilities 3,408



3,341

Greenhouse gas obligations 650



565

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 378



410

Deferred income taxes 4,938



4,591

Asset retirement obligations 3,564



3,546

Deferred credits and other 2,252



2,117

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 15,468



14,871

Equity:





Sempra Energy shareholders' equity 27,667



27,115

Preferred stock of subsidiary 20



20

Other noncontrolling interests 2,558



2,121

Total equity 30,245



29,256

Total liabilities and equity $ 80,549



$ 78,574







(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table C







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions)







Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 1,172



$ 657

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 357



705

Net change in working capital components 451



326

Distributions from investments 199



204

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (199)



(285)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,980



1,607









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,830)



(1,204)

Expenditures for investments (85)



(85)

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets (181)



(242)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets 199



242

Other 2



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,895)



(1,290)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (360)



(349)

Issuances of common stock —



3

Repurchases of common stock (31)



(226)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 1,986



4,023

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (1,803)



(1,048)

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net 168



(720)

Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 14



18

Proceeds from sales of noncontrolling interests 265



13

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (43)



(53)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 97



6

Settlement of cross-currency swaps (99)



—

Other (43)



(29)

Net cash provided by financing activities 151



1,638









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5



—









Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 241



1,955

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1 462



581

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, March 31 $ 703



$ 2,536



SEMPRA ENERGY Table D







SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVESTMENTS (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares





SDG&E $ 258



$ 234

SoCalGas 360



334

Sempra Texas Utilities 83



162

Sempra Infrastructure 315



95

Parent and other (47)



(213)

Total $ 969



$ 612











Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Capital Expenditures and Investments





SDG&E $ 624



$ 552

SoCalGas 458



468

Sempra Texas Utilities 85



85

Sempra Infrastructure 744



182

Parent and other 4



2

Total $ 1,915



$ 1,289



SEMPRA ENERGY Table E







OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS















Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022



(unaudited) UTILITIES





SDG&E and SoCalGas





Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 145



116

Transportation (Bcf)(1) 149



144

Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 294



260









Total gas customer meters (thousands) 7,049



7,013











SDG&E





Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 1,596



2,266

Community Choice Aggregation and Direct Access (millions of kWhs)(2) 2,732



1,898

Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,328



4,164









Total electric customer meters (thousands) 1,507



1,498









Oncor(3)





Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 34,779



33,711

Total electric customer meters (thousands) 3,912



3,848









Ecogas





Natural gas sales (Bcf) 1



1

Natural gas customer meters (thousands) 152



144

















ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES





Sempra Infrastructure





Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) (millions of kWhs) 569



524

Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(1) 812



732







(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Several jurisdictions in SDG&E's territory have implemented Community Choice Aggregation, including the

City of San Diego in 2022. Additional jurisdictions are in the process of implementing or considering

Community Choice Aggregation. (3) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor, in which we hold an indirect 80.25%

interest through our investment in Oncor Holdings.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited)



























STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2023

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total



























Revenues

$ 1,653



$ 3,794



$ —



$ 1,196



$ (83)





$ 6,560

Cost of sales and other expenses

(1,037)



(3,061)



(1)



(355)



63





(4,391)

Depreciation and amortization

(262)



(206)



—



(69)



(2)





(539)

Other income (expense), net

28



(8)



—



10



11





41

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

382



519



(1)



782



(11)





1,671

Net interest expense

(117)



(65)



—



(80)



(80)





(342)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(7)



(94)



—



(330)



55





(376)

Equity earnings

—



—



84



135



—





219

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



(192)



—





(192)

Preferred dividends

—



—



—



—



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares

$ 258



$ 360



$ 83



$ 315



$ (47)





$ 969

























































Three months ended March 31, 2022

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total



























Revenues

$ 1,445



$ 1,993



$ —



$ 424



$ (42)





$ 3,820

Cost of sales and other expenses

(836)



(1,290)



(2)



(279)



17





(2,390)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters

—



(92)



—



—



—





(92)

Depreciation and amortization

(239)



(187)



—



(65)



(2)





(493)

Other income (expense), net

34



34



—



(16)



(14)





38

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

404



458



(2)



64



(41)





883

Net interest expense

(106)



(40)



—



(6)



(66)





(218)

Income tax expense

(64)



(84)



—



(91)



(95)





(334)

Equity earnings, net

—



—



164



162



—





326

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



(34)



—





(34)

Preferred dividends

—



—



—



—



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares

$ 234



$ 334



$ 162



$ 95



$ (213)





$ 612







(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used

to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those

operations.

