Ameritas announces new disability income insurance product, DInamic Cornerstone

LINCOLN, Neb., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has announced the launch of DInamic Cornerstone Income ProtectionSM, a new disability income insurance product that includes greater strength and flexibility for policyholders. DInamic Cornerstone offers three new riders: Lump Sum Savings, Enhanced Plus Residual and Benefit Increase.

"Customers can expect the same quality coverage that our Ameritas disability insurance portfolio is known for; and with DInamic Cornerstone, they will have added flexibility and new policy design options to meet specific needs," said Amy Leach, director, sales support and operations, individual disability insurance. "DInamic Cornerstone continues to deliver on the promise of previous Ameritas disability income insurance products while adding even more value to the market. Disability income insurance is an important tool in financial planning and DInamic Cornerstone can build an even stronger foundation of asset protection for their clients.

DInamic Cornerstone's features also include coverage up to the maximum benefit period for mental, nervous, drug and alcohol conditions, along with discounts for digital applications and policy delivery. It also gives policyholders industry-unique built-in features such as Advanced Benefit, COBRA Premium Benefit and Good Health Benefit. There is also a new combination of benefits and coverage periods.

The new DInamic Cornerstone product from Ameritas also offers a Student Loan Repayment rider, which can help pay toward student loan debt if a disability due to an illness or injury prevents someone from earning an income.

DInamic Cornerstone is now available. For more information, visit ameritas.com/disability-income/dinamic-foundation.

