MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Born at the base of Mt. Tam in Marin County, California, Every Man Jack has been inspiring men to take care of themselves and connect to the world around them for over 16 years. Every Man Jack is proud to announce it has achieved B Corporation certification, continuing to pave the path for transparency and accountability in the men's personal care industry.

Every Man Jack joins global industry leaders committed to protecting the planet and prioritizing social impact with B Corporation Certification (PRNewswire)

Every Man Jack is a purpose-led business, driven by its passion for the outdoors and commitment to its community. Founded by Ritch Viola, the brand set out to bring the best of nature into its bottles and bars, using only naturally derived ingredients and scents.

Beginning in the Spring of 2021, Every Man Jack embarked on a mission to ensure the company met the high standards of social and environmental impact that are the cornerstones of B Corporation certification. Every Man Jack filed its B Corporation submission mid-December 2022, and was officially certified on April 25, 2023, with a final score of 81.2.

The categories considered in B Corporation certification include:

Environment (good for the planet) – Every Man Jack's source reduction, hazardous waste disposal, environment impact packaging and chemical reduction methods are impactful in making this planet a better place.

Workers (Team EMJ) – Every Man Jack has a rich team-centric culture of nearly 70 full-time employees working a hybrid remote and in-office schedule, offers robust bonus structure and a long-term incentive plan, generous health benefits, 401k matching, role clarity and growth plans, competitive paid time off, including paid parental and maternity leave.

Community (engagement) – Every Man Jack has several strong volunteer policies and practices in place to show dedication to their community. Some examples of this include company-matching charitable donations, supplier evaluation practices, supplier code of conduct, national sourcing, and support for improved supply chain social and environmental performance.

Customers (quality of product/services) – Every Man Jack does a stand-out job of prioritizing its customers and their experience. This includes managing customer stewardship, product warranties, quality assurance, providing clear feedback and complaint channels, and sharing clear data usage and privacy for all customers.

Governance (transparency) – Every Man Jack became a Public Benefit Corporation, Mission Locked in December 2022 . With a robust mission statement, social and environmental decision-making, and implementation of anti-corruption practices and code of ethics, company transparency is an important part of Every Man Jack's DNA.

Every Man Jack's social mission is to be a powerful and effective advocate, in both words and actions, for nature preservation and restoration. They set out to achieve this by supporting preservation through strategic partnerships and inspiring people to get outside and connect with the world around them. Community partners include National Forest Foundation, which supports the conservation and recreation of national forests, and Big City Mountaineers, providing free, fully outfitted, and professionally led backcountry trips for youth from disinvested communities.

In terms of what's next, Every Man Jack aims to reach 100% sustainable packaging by 2025 through a mix of post-consumer recycled materials and refillable or recyclable packaging. They are partnering with their supplier network on aggressive reductions in water, electric, and solid waste reductions year-over-year to ensure they meet their goal by 2025. They've also partnered with CH Robinson to map out CO2 emissions across their freight network to further drive emissions down and cut down on miles traveled to customers.

"We're really proud to be part of a B Corp community that puts sustainability, transparency and a responsible business at the forefront," says Every Man Jack CEO, Gerry Chesser. "This certification confirms that our policies and practices, which have been at the forefront of our core DNA since the brand launched, meet the highest standards that B Corp requires of us as a purpose-led business."

"For more than 16 years, Every Man Jack has been on a mission to make clean, effective, and affordable men's care products. We welcome Every Man Jack to the B Corp community, and support their core mission to inspire men to take care of themselves and the world around them," said Jodi Beasley, Senior Director of Community at B Lab U.S. & Canada.

About Every Man Jack

One of the original Men's care clean brands focused on using Naturally Derived Ingredients and making sustainably minded choices, Every Man Jack inspires men to take care of themselves and the world around them. Founded over 16 years ago by Ritch Viola, Every Man Jack was born at the base of Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County, CA, the epicenter of clean, active, and outdoor-focused lifestyles.

Every Man Jack strives to make the cleanest, most effective, and affordable men's care products. It's everything you need and nothing you don't. They use as many Naturally Derived and plant-based ingredients as possible, while still delivering exceptional performance. No parabens. No phthalates. No dyes. No GMOs. And never tested on animals.

Spanning across body wash, deodorant, hair care, skin care, and beard care, Every Man Jack products draw from their passion for the outdoors with ingredients and scents that bring the best of nature into our bottles and bars. Every Man Jack bottles are made with 50% PCR, and as a B-Corp Certified brand, they are always striving to do more.

Every Man Jack is available at retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at everymanjack.com.

To learn more, follow them at @EveryManJack on Instagram and TikTok.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 500,000 workers in over 6,500 B Corps across 89 countries and 161 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

B Lab U.S. & Canada is one of six global partners of the global network. We foster and mobilize a growing community of people and businesses working towards a more fair and inclusive economy in the United States and Canada. More than 2,150 B Corps make up the U.S. & Canada community, supported by the nonprofit, B Lab U.S. & Canada. Learn more about the U.S. & Canada network at usca.bcorporation.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Every Man Jack