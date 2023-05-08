Glia is a Diamond Sponsor at Duck Creek Technologies' Formation '23 Event

Glia CEO to present on how insurance companies can redefine how they interact with policyholders and agents

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Glia, unifying digital, phone and automated customer interactions on a single platform, is one of two diamond sponsors of Formation '23, the global user conference of Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance. The marquee customer event takes place at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida from May 8 - 10.

Formation '23 unites a community of over 900 insurance and technology leaders to brainstorm, collaborate and share best practices and ideas that drive the P&C insurance industry forward. Glia's CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Michaeli joins an impressive list of speakers and will discuss how insurance companies can rethink and redefine how they interact with policyholders and producers to drive new business opportunities.

Duck Creek Digital Customer Service powered by Glia enables insurers to interact with producers and policyholders across digital, phone and automated channels for a seamless experience that increases conversions, drives efficiencies and builds deeper brand loyalty. The combined offering redefines how insurers serve their producers and policyholders, delivering the ability to sell more policies, increase customer and producer satisfaction scores, and improve operational efficiency.

"We know carriers are hyper-focused on profitability and delivering a world-class customer experience. From policy applications to claims, insurance interactions with policyholders and producers can be complex. Delivering a seamless interaction across all service channels can accelerate overall resolution, while increasing brand loyalty that drives increased annual premium," said Michaeli. "We're excited to show attendees new ways to approach how they interact with agents and policyholders and share lessons learned from handling over 2 billion interactions on the Glia platform during our onstage presentation at Formation '23."

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), Traditional Call Center and Automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter .

