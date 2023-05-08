MPOWER Financing Closes a $150 million Financing Facility with Goldman Sachs to Support International Students' Education

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and a leading provider of non-cosigned loans to promising students from around the world, announced that it recently closed a $150 million revolving asset-backed warehouse facility with Goldman Sachs.

"We are thrilled that Goldman Sachs is supporting the MPOWER team as we contribute to the important mission of making higher education and socioeconomic mobility accessible to the millions of international and DACA students studying in North America," said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-founder of MPOWER Financing. "91% of our students say that an MPOWER loan is instrumental to their ability to study abroad, so this funding will enable us to further democratize access to higher education."

The funding will be used to expand MPOWER's rapidly growing portfolio of student loans issued to international and DACA students attending one of 400+ leading colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada. In 2022, both the U.S. and Canada reached record levels of enrollment for new international students.

"Goldman Sachs has an established track record of raising and providing capital to innovative fintechs and we believe MPOWER's growth trajectory, portfolio performance and global ecosystem supporting students around the world aligns with previous relationships in the sector," said Christopher Zaki, head of capital markets at MPOWER Financing.

This financing facility accompanies another financing facility which MPOWER closed with Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch in 2022. Additionally, in 2021 the company raised $100 million in equity capital from a consortium of investors, including Tilden Park Capital Management and King Street Capital Management.

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing , headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare them for life after school.

MPOWER is a Certified Great Place To Work , one of the best fintechs to work for , and the best tech workplace for diversity . The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.

