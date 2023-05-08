UCARDIA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PHAS3; LAUNCHES CARDIOLOGIST PRACTICE REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING OFFERING

AUSTIN, Texas and ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucardia, a cardiac conditioning software developer, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Phas3, a pioneer in home-based cardiac rehab and fellow industry leader. This acquisition will result in a comprehensive, market-leading solution for providers, payers, and consumers, covering all facets of cardiac rehabilitation, conditioning, and remote monitoring for patients affected by cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Ucardia Co-founders, Curtis Petersen & Nick Weber (PRNewswire)

"With Phas3's compelling software that allows clinicians a convenient way to remotely monitor and engage their cardiac patients, we are confident we have a market-first product that truly allows for patient- and provider-partnered cardiac care for all modalities of remote care – from patients immediately post-discharge from a cardiac event who cannot attend traditional cardiac rehab, to patients looking for a supervised program to strengthen their heart at home," said Nick Weber, Ucardia's co-founder and CEO.

Ucardia and Phas3 will continue to support all existing customers and their patients in the companies' joint portfolio and are excited to begin planning exciting new products and services that take advantage of their combined strengths.

"We are pleased to join the Ucardia family and share the company's vision of serving even more CVD patients with our unique and powerful combination of software and clinical services" said Lucas Rydberg, Phas3's co-founder and CEO.

Jointly with this acquisition, Ucardia is announcing its newest offering, Ucardia-at-Home, a comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform that enables cardiologists and physician practices to enhance the monitoring, engagement, education, and self-management of patients between traditional doctor visits and close the gap in patient care management.

"We see serving the physician practice segment as a natural extension of the missions of both Phas3 and Ucardia – continuing to make sure every CVD patient has the opportunity to receive critical monitoring and care while in the comfort and convenience of their home," said Dan Ebeling, co-founder and COO of Phas3. "We believe in extending access to every patient who needs this essential care."

Questions about this announcement can be directed to laura.little@ucardia.com.

Ucardia provides virtual cardiac rehabilitation and remote patient monitoring (PRNewswire)

