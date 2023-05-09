BGL Announces New Partnership Between Capitol Pain Institute and Nura Pain Clinics

The transaction expands patient access to chronic pain treatment across the Midwest

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between Capitol Pain Institute (CPI), a leading interventional pain management provider and a portfolio company of Iron Path Capital, and Nura Pain Clinics (Nura). BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CPI. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction builds upon BGL's market leadership position in advising physician practices and related ancillary services.

This new partnership allows CPI and Nura to expand access to care while remaining committed to their mission of improving the lives of people living with chronic pain.

"As leaders in neuromodulation and advanced therapies, the synergies between Nura and Capitol Pain Institute were undeniable," said Capitol Pain Institute Founder and CEO Dr. Matthew Schocket. "Together, we will be even stronger, and more people living with chronic pain will benefit from our innovative and integrated approach to care."

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Schocket, CPI is an interventional pain management provider focused on providing the highest level of quality, evidence-based pain management care. CPI offers a broad range of services with an emphasis on advanced interventional pain management including spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, interspinous stabilization and fixation, SI joint fusion, Intracept, and other innovative pain management procedures. With clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across Texas, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, CPI is focused on expanding its quality patient care across the West and Midwest to build a leading national platform.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nura was founded in 1995 by Dr. David Schultz, a pioneer in interventional pain management. Nura became the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation services.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A, interventional pain management M&A and related technical services, with a long track record of expertise in physician practice valuation and in successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice. BGL previously served as the exclusive financial advisor to CPI in its recapitalization by Iron Path Capital in June of 2022.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

