Businessolver Expands Pinnacle Partner Program to Enhance Strategic Solution Integration

Three new partners are added to the Pinnacle Partner program to help clients expand and streamline their total rewards programs.

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leading provider of benefits technology and services through its proprietary platform, Benefitsolver®, has expanded its Pinnacle Program™ with the addition of three new preferred solution partners. Pinnacle Partners™ collaborate with Businessolver to provide seamless in-platform integrations, improve employee experiences, and deliver cost savings to clients.

The Pinnacle Partner program offers clients a variety of benefit options to fit their workforce's diverse lifestyles and needs. Continuous expansion of this program with vetted, trusted partners helps employers enhance their benefits strategy and ensures that employees using the Benefitsolver platform have access to a broader range of access to support and care within their total benefit program.

"Our goal is to make it easy for our clients to arm their employees with the best benefits available," said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. "By bringing on more partners to the Pinnacle program, we can provide a diverse suite of options that meet the needs of our clients' employees across different demographics, locations, and life stages."

Businessolver is pleased to announce three new partners to its Pinnacle Partner line-up:

HALEO, North America's leading virtual sleep clinic, has launched a partnership together with Businessolver.

Employees meet virtually with a healthcare professional to complete one of HALEO's innovative programs tailored to their needs, including insomnia, shiftwork-sleep disorders, nightmares and sleep optimization. HALEO is the only provider in North America offering therapist-led behavioral sleep solutions at scale.

HALEO's proprietary end-to-end turnkey solution helps employers reduce the impact of sleep disorders on their organizations, namely absenteeism, presenteeism, short- and long-term disability, accidents, errors as well as replacement and overtime costs.

PTO Exchange, a benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off for other needs and causes.

"We are excited that PTO Exchange and Businessolver have joined together to provide a comprehensive and innovative solution for employers looking to modernize Paid Time Off," said Dave Sherman, Director of Channel & Partnerships at PTO Exchange. "PTO Exchange's cutting-edge platform allows employees to exchange their unused PTO for a range of individualized benefits."

Businessolver and PTO Exchange are transforming the way companies are leveraging employees' accrued PTO to enhance their benefit offerings. With this partnership, employers can create a more flexible, engaging, and rewarding workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent."

Calibrate is the first value-based model in obesity treatment and the leading metabolic health company. Through its Metabolic Reset product line, it is setting the standard of care with a purpose-built, two-year digital program that integrates GLP-1 medication with behavior change to improve overall metabolic health, allowing people to sustain long-term weight loss results after medication. Calibrate uses GLP-1 medication as a tool, rather than the entire treatment.

Calibrate's purpose-built Continuous Authorization approach empowers payors to lower the total cost of care across a population and fundamentally increase access to obesity treatment. The product ensures that the right members receive the right medications for the right amount of time, integrated with the right behavior change program, tailored to the member's needs. Over the course of all programs, Calibrate combines in-depth 1:1 medical support from doctors and live video sessions with an accountability coach, who helps members make meaningful lifestyle changes across food, sleep, exercise, and emotional health––all personalized to their unique needs.

Overall, the expansion of the Pinnacle Program demonstrates Businessolver's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions and superior service to its clients, while enhancing the employee experience and promoting financial wellness.

Launched in 2019, Businessolver's Pinnacle Program was formed to ensure the highest-level benefits experience for employers and employees alike, making it easier to select and activate one's holistic benefits program while improving data exchange and management. To be invited into the Pinnacle Program, carriers and solution partners commit to a dedicated service model, a streamlined integration process, and the ability for employees to enroll and engage with products and programs from Benefitsolver and the MyChoice® Mobile App.

By providing dedicated service and seamless integrations for Businessolver clients, these providers join an exclusive group of existing Pinnacle Partners: Accolade, Aetna, Aflac, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Identity Protection, ARAG, Benefex, Cigna, CirrusMD, Hello Heart, Lincoln Financial, MetLife, NortonLifeLock, Pets Best, Prudential, Recoop, Rightway, Securian, Sword, The Hartford, Transamerica, and Voya.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

