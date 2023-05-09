Charlotte de Witte Releases Overdrive EP Encouraging Listeners to Discover Their Turbocharged Selves

"Overdrive" Marks de Witte's First US-Centric Campaign within the KNTXT Label;

Celebration Includes a NYC Takeover Consisting of an Extra Butter Merchandise Pop Up + Performances at The Brooklyn Mirage

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Techno powerhouse, Charlotte de Witte releases her highly anticipated EP, Overdrive as the anchor to her larger Overdrive Campaign within the KNTXT Label. Following de Witte's breakthrough to the top of the electronic music scene in 2019 with her signature sonic approach that refuses to be boxed in, Overdrive is a reflection of this ethos. The EP aims to showcase street style that is both rough and energizing, while delivering high-energy tracks meant to pull listeners into the fast-paced thrill that unlocks one's turbocharged version of themselves. Pre-Save Link HERE .

"While making Overdrive, I didn't fully realize how applicable the lyrics are to my philosophy of life," said de Witte. "The fast-paced tempo, which goes full force without looking back, is all about the feeling of being on the edge and living life to the fullest."

Best known for her "dark and stripped-back" brand of techno and underground music, DJ, record producer, and label head de Witte pushes the boundaries of the electronic genre with music that has a distinct and unforgettable sound that is uniquely her own. De Witte's innovative ability allows her to seamlessly blend genres and styles that have won her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

CdW x NYC Takeover

De Witte is set to debut the Overdrive EP for the first time at upcoming shows at The Brooklyn Mirage in New York City on May 18 and May 19, 2023. The shows will serve as an ode to the raw fierce spirit that breathes in the corners of the city. The Brooklyn Mirage shows are one aspect within the Overdrive Campaign, which includes a larger New York City takeover, consisting of a KNTXT pop-up apparel store at Extra Butter on the Lower East Side.

The KNTXT pop-up at Extra Butter, May 17 - May 20, will offer exclusive merchandise and apparel with designs inspired by the EP and feature guest performances from artists from and related to the label. It will also mark the first time KNTXT merchandise will be sold in the United States, making it an eagerly awaited event for fans.

"Overdrive is a love story between hip hop and techno, it's inspired by both genres, but coated in a techno jacket," said de Witte. "It's meant to be played loud while driving at night and watching the city lights pass by, and where better to experience that than in New York City?"

Overdrive marks de Witte's first release since her single "High Street," and first EP on her KNTXT label since her last EP, "Apollo" which was released in October 2022 as well as her collaboration with fellow techno artist Enrico Sangiuliano on the "Reflection" EP in March 2023. De Witte had previously worked with Sangiuliano on their remix of "The Age Of Love", which amassed over 40 million streams on Spotify and achieved certified gold status in Belgium. De Witte's other recent releases include her "Universal Consciousness" EP in 2022 and her "Formula" EP in 2021, which featured the chart-topping lead track "Doppler".

ABOUT CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

Charlotte de Witte is a techno phenomenon. A poster child of a global movement who is dead set on exploring the outer fringes of electronic music and standing at the frontline of the ever-growing techno scene. Her trademark style is reflected not just in her meticulously crafted productions and carefully composed DJ sets but also in the sound of many contemporary techno artists, verifying her status as a trailblazer in the global electronic music movement. The KNTXT label owner's career keeps surging at breakneck speed, and we might only have seen the beginning.

ABOUT KNTXT

KNTXT is a techno-focused record label founded by Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte in 2019. The label has become a hub for de Witte to showcase her own music as well as to promote up-and-coming artists in the techno scene. KNTXT has established itself as a purveyor of quality techno releases that appeal to a wide audience. With a strong emphasis on quality music, a commitment to supporting emerging talent, and a passion for the techno genre, KNTXT has become a respected name in the electronic music industry.

ABOUT EXTRA BUTTER

In 2007, an idea was born to combine passions for Film, Fashion and The Culture. Today, Extra Butter (EB) is a premium and progressive New York boutique and independent lifestyle brand. EB has built its name through a unique approach by curating a best-in-class assortment of products, exceptional customer service, and a signature cinematic experience in its flagship store in New York City's iconic Lower East Side neighborhood, and its brand new store in Long Island City, Queens. The EB brand has become a global presence through collaborations with influential tastemakers and top-tier fashion brands, and it continues to captivate an ever growing global audience through private label apparel, accessory lines and unique product launch activations. Extra Butter has also collaborated with The North Face, Asics, Saucony, Reebok, Adidas, and many more. For more information, visit extrabutterny.com .

ABOUT BROOKLYN MIRAGE

The Brooklyn Mirage is the crown jewel of New York City entertainment and one of the most iconic venues in the world. As part of Avant Gardner's 80,000 square foot complex that occupies an entire city block of East Williamsburg, The Brooklyn Mirage features a 200 foot wide, 15k resolution video wall, the largest permanent installation of its kind in the world. Voted North America's 'Best Large Club' by DJ Mag, The Brooklyn Mirage has welcomed sold out shows featuring today's top acts and emerging global stars including Drake, Turnstile, Glass Animals, Carl Cox, Christina Aguilera, David Guetta, Marshmello, Rüfüs Du Sol, SOFI TUKKER, Tiësto, and many more.

Upcoming Dates:

KNTXT x Brooklyn Mirage show 1 → Thursday, 05/18

KNTXT Konnected x Brooklyn Mirage show 2 (SOLD OUT) → Friday, 05/19

