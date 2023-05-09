CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Kathy Sobus and Wendy Munnell of ConvergeOne

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kathy Sobus, Senior Director, GTM Strategy, ConvergeOne, and Wendy Munnell, Director, Marketing & Alliances, South, ConvergeOne, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Sobus and Munnell have been recognized on CRN's Women of the Channel list for many consecutive years. As the Senior Director of Customer Experience Strategy, Sobus leads more than 150 professionals with a rich heritage in collaboration technologies and drives strategic partnerships with key vendors and providers. Her expertise within the collaboration space ensures that ConvergeOne can deliver a full portfolio of offers, products and services to its clients. Sobus regularly publishes white papers, blogs and podcasts that illuminate trends and opportunities in the collaboration and customer experience spaces and has been awarded thirteen patents.

Munnell leads Marketing and Strategic Partnerships for ConvergeOne's southern region. In her role, Munnell is responsible for the marketing vision, channel development and sales enablement. By building strong channel alliances with distributors and manufacturers, Munnell has helped ConvergeOne achieve year-over-year growth and build a strong portfolio of providers and offerings.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"Kathy Sobus and Wendy Munnell's continual placement on CRN's Women of the Channel list is a testament to their position as thought leaders in our industry," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "Their expertise allows ConvergeOne to create and market innovative, multi-faceted solutions that give our customers the advantages needed to differentiate themselves from their competitors."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

