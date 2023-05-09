Franchising All-star, Dedria Ryan, Becomes the Newest Executive Team Member at Conscious Capital Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth (www.ccgro.com) continues to build its in-house talent with its latest addition, franchising all-star Dedria (Dee) Ryan, the company's new senior vice president of integration and growth acceleration, who will oversee strategic plan implementation and growth performance for the company's portfolio brands.

Dee's decades-long franchise experience includes training and operations leadership roles with Cold Stone Creamery, Dunkin Brands, Pinkberry, and Amazing Lash Studio. Before Amazing Lash, Dee was the CEO of I Love Juice Bar, an emerging brand at the time, and the recent acquisition by Conscious Capital Growth portfolio brand, Main Squeeze Juice Co. (www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com). No matter the brand, Dee has enhanced operations performance, grown unit sales, and increased profitability.

"Dee is a relationship builder and understands that operations success is more than systems, rules, and metrics. Those are important, but so are the people skills that build great teams at all levels of the franchise. Dee has it all and is a perfect fit for our team," said Heather Elrod, managing partner of Conscious Capital Growth.

Dee will be the leadership liaison within the portfolio brands post-acquisition and ongoing. She will track the annual operating plan progress while consciously maintaining a positive culture within each brand. Both are critical to scaling up businesses quickly.

"Everything I've done since starting in franchising in 2001 has prepared me for this role with Conscious Capital Growth. They believe, as I do, that franchising is about building long-lasting, trusting, fun, profitable relationships within the franchise organization and among the franchise community. Nothing makes me happier than helping franchisees achieve operational excellence and realize business success," said Ryan.

"Aligning a growth culture with a high-performance culture is an area in which Dee is a proven winner," said Elrod." Dee's first mission will be leading the integration of I Love Juice Bar, a brand she knows well, into the Main Squeeze Juice Co. franchise system. It includes rebranding all I Love Juice Bar stores, many of which signed on while Dee was CEO, integrating the menus, training franchisees and team members, aligning technology, and more.

