Gap Inc. Releases 2022 ESG Report, Sharing Progress on Sustainability and Inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today, outlining the company's progress in 2022 toward building a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive business across its corporate functions and portfolio of brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. The report reflects how the company is accelerating positive social and community impact, highlights its approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and shares progress toward its 2025 Commitments to "Create For All, With All."

"As a global company that reaches millions of people around the world, we have an incredible opportunity – and a great deal of responsibility – to drive positive change by working with our partners to create a more sustainable business and a more equitable industry," said Bob Martin, Gap Inc. Interim CEO and Executive Chair of the Board.

Gap Inc.'s ESG strategy is aligned to the pillars of Empowering Women, Enabling Opportunity, and Enriching Communities. Over the last year, Gap Inc. received the U.S. Department of State's 'ACE' Award in the Responsible Business Operations category for promoting human rights in its supply chain, ranked on the CDP 'A' List for Water Security, was named on the CDP Climate Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, and was included in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the tenth year in a row.

Other highlights from the report include:

Exceeding the 2022 goal by empowering over 2.4 million people to improve their access to clean water and sanitation through the USAID Gap Inc. Women + Water Alliance (since 2017)

Over 15,000 youth have participated in Old Navy's This Way ONward program (since 2007) which fuels the next generation of leaders with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the workplace. The program now accounts for 4% of all Old Navy entry-level employees.

Additionally, the company increased women in STEM positions from 24% to 28% and achieved modest gains in representation of people of color across its U.S. based employee population.

To view the full ESG Report, click here . For in-depth information about the company's efforts to be a force for good for people and the planet, please visit gapinc.com/sustainability .

The report covers Gap Inc.'s global operations for fiscal 2022, which ended on January 28, 2023, unless otherwise noted. Our ESG Report and strategy are guided by Gap Inc.'s Material Topics (defined by our latest assessment completed in March 2023). We follow several ESG standards and prepared the report in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and in alignment with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Gap Inc. is committed to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Compact (UNGC) Ten Principles; this report serves as our Communication on Progress.

