Indiana Becomes 19th State to Guarantee Personal Finance for all High School Graduates

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 35, officially making Indiana the 19th state in the nation to guarantee personal finance education for high school graduates. Senate Bill 35 was sponsored by Senator Mike Gaskill (R - Pendleton) and passed unanimously through both chambers of the legislature.

(PRNewswire)

This is the class most adults will tell you they wish they had taken." - Yanely Espinal

"This is a great bill and a necessary promise to Indiana high school students that guarantees them access to a full semester of 21st century-relevant financial education. This is the class most adults will tell you they wish they had taken," said Yanely Espinal, Director of Educational Outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance. "We specifically applaud the efforts of Senator Gaskill for his passion and determination in achieving this for all Indiana students."

The legislation requires personal finance to be a separate subject and to provide instruction on a number of content areas including managing credit scores, investing, and filing taxes. This new requirement applies to all graduates in the year 2028 and beyond.

"Indiana's success continues to build upon the strong momentum we've seen across state legislatures over the past two years," said Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of Next Gen Personal Finance. "There's been a clear parental demand for personal finance education and Indiana enacted a flexible solution that respects local control of schools."

Next Gen Personal Finance is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing the best personal finance curriculum and professional development to teachers across all 50 states, and does so at no cost. They created the Mission 2030 Fund to become involved in advocacy efforts and were a strong supporter of Senate Bill 35.

About Next Gen Personal Finance:

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) is a nonprofit committed to guaranteeing that all high school students receive a personal finance course prior to graduating. NGPF has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 80,000 educators looking for high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the future. NGPF invests in teacher professional development with live Virtual PD workshops , Certification Courses , and 40+ asynchronous On-Demand modules . NGPF has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans" and "Best Business and Finance Games."

NGPF Mission 2030 Fund

The Mission 2030 Fund is affiliated with Next Gen Personal Finance and focused on advocating for financial education in state legislatures.

Contact: tim@ngpfmission2030.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance