Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

HOUSTON, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, in which both U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.46 per share and Non-U.S. GAAP Core net investment income of $0.45 per share, which excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes, covered the regular dividend of $0.40 per share. Our portfolio grew by $33 million to $878 million at fair value and the loan portfolio was yielding 11.4%, on average at March 31, 2023."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$9.07
$0.46
$5.51
$0.28
Core net investment income(1)
8.87
0.45
5.75
0.29
Net realized gain on investments
0.03
-
3.46
0.18
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(0.04)
-
(0.01)
-
Total realized income(2)
$9.06
$0.46
$8.96
$0.46
Distributions
(7.95)
(0.40)
(5.46)
(0.28)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments
(4.25)
(0.22)
(3.72)
(0.19)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.08)
-
(0.02)
-
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$4.74
0.24
$5.22
0.27
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,779,988
19,517,761
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at fair value
$877.5
$844.7
Total assets
$900.9
$898.2
Net assets
$280.9
$275.8
Shares outstanding
20,248,383
19,666,769
Net asset value per share
$13.87
$14.02
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
New investments
$41.2
$74.5
Repayments of investments
(5.9)
(10.0)
Net activity
$35.3
$64.5
As of
As of
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Number of portfolio company investments
88
85
Number of debt investments
76
73
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments(3)
Cash
10.6 %
10.3 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.4 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.4 %
11.1 %
Weighted average yield on total investments(4)
Cash
10.0 %
9.7 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
10.8 %
10.4 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $24.1 million and $15.5 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, totaled $15.0 million and $10.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.7 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.1 million and $0.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and ($0.0) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $7.9 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.
The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net investment income.
Net investment income was $9.1 million and $5.5 million, or $0.46 and $0.28 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,779,988 and 19,517,761 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $8.9 million and $5.8 million, or $0.45 and $0.29 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($4.2) million and ($3.7) million, respectively, and the Company had realized gains of $0.0 million and $3.5 million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.8 million and $5.2 million, or $0.24 and $0.27 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,779,988 and 19,517,761 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $198.3 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 581,614 shares during the three months ended March 31, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $8.4 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $14.47. Stellus Capital Management, LLC, the Company's investment adviser (the "Advisor"), agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Advisor reimbursed the Company $0.1 million, which resulted in net proceeds of $8.3 million, or $14.38 per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.
Distributions
During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.28 per share, respectively ($8.0 million and $5.5 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
January 5, 2023
Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*
Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films
$
35,308
Equity
New Investment
January 23, 2023
Evriholder Acquisition, Inc.
Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising
$
13,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
$
873,333
Equity
New Investment
January 31, 2023
Red's All Natural, LLC
Premium frozen food manufacturer
$
10,916,882
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
710,600
Equity
Add-On Investment
March 1, 2023
Elliott Aviation, LLC*
Provider of services to the business aviation sector
$
500,000
Revolver commitment
Add-On Investment
March 6, 2023
Whisps Holdings LP*
Importer of Italian cheese in the U.S.
$
107,418
Equity
New Investment
March 15, 2023
Cerebro Buyer, LLC
Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures
$
4,682,323
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
$
62,961
Equity
$
341,091
Equity
Add-On Investment
March 27, 2023
BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC*
Leading provider of outsourced marketing services
$
1,702,782
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
March 31, 2023
American Refrigeration, LLC
Provider of industrial refrigeration installation and maintenance
$
8,275,678
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
$
100,000
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
* Existing portfolio company
$
141,261
Equity
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
March 29, 2023
AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC
$
99,500
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Events Subsequent to March 31, 2023
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
April 3, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement,
$
570,279
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
April 11, 2023
ADS Group Opco, LLC*
Full-service manufacturer for original equipment
$
88,733
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 13, 2023
Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*
Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized
$
1,093
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 14, 2023
BLP Buyer, Inc.*
Distributor of lifting solutions
$
1,729,958
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
229,010
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 17, 2023
Axis Portable Air, LLC*
Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment
$
1,893,610
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
April 27, 2023
CompleteCase, LLC*
Provider of online uncontested divorce solutions
$
66,667
Revolver commitment
$
111,408
Equity
New Investment
April 28, 2023
Impact Home Services, LLC
Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing
$
5,936,899
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
$
310,844
Equity
New Investment
May 1, 2023
RIA Advisory, LLC
Provider of Oracle software implementation services
$
6,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
* Existing portfolio company
$
243,467
Equity
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 9, 2023 was $200.4 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of May 9, 2023 was $313.6 million.
ATM program
Since March 31, 2023, the Company issued 587,363 shares under the ATM Program, for gross proceeds of $8.1 million and underwriting and other expenses of $0.1 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued in the ATM Program subsequent to March 31, 2023 was $13.87. The Advisor agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees and expenses to the extent the issuance of shares would be dilutive in nature. As such, the Advisor reimbursed the Company $0.2 million which resulted in net proceeds of $8.2 million, or $14.02 per share.
Distributions Declared
On April 19, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April, May, and June 2023, as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
4/19/2023
4/28/2023
5/1/2023
5/15/2023
$
0.1333
4/19/2023
5/30/2023
5/31/2023
6/15/2023
$
0.1333
4/19/2023
6/29/2023
6/30/2023
7/14/2023
$
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 589075. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, May 24, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 48362. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$
877,493,781
$
844,733,638
Cash and cash equivalents
17,852,100
48,043,329
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
777,568
718,794
Interest receivable
4,171,829
3,984,409
Other receivables
34,245
34,245
Deferred offering costs
3,800
1,100
Prepaid expenses
518,853
667,267
Total Assets
$
900,852,176
$
898,182,782
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
98,659,842
$
98,549,692
Credit Facility payable
196,906,509
197,685,281
SBA-guaranteed debentures
308,212,703
307,895,195
Dividends payable
2,699,110
—
Management fees payable
4,557,841
7,150,407
Income incentive fees payable
4,589,243
2,464,408
Capital gains incentive fees payable
—
569,528
Interest payable
1,203,768
4,640,841
Related party payable
413,928
1,060,321
Unearned revenue
273,102
320,675
Administrative services payable
396,870
356,919
Income tax payable
1,549,833
1,175,373
Deferred tax liability
140,696
61,936
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
396,686
475,593
Total Liabilities
$
620,000,131
$
622,406,169
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
280,852,045
$
275,776,613
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,248,383
$
20,248
$
19,667
Paid-in capital
283,404,708
275,114,720
Total distributable (loss) earnings
(2,572,911)
642,226
Net Assets
$
280,852,045
$
275,776,613
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
900,852,176
$
898,182,782
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
13.87
$
14.02
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
23,408,604
$
15,116,951
Other income
666,743
377,453
Total Investment Income
$
24,075,347
$
15,494,404
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
3,735,102
$
3,492,713
Valuation fees
147,073
139,588
Administrative services expenses
461,964
474,318
Income incentive fees
2,124,835
—
Capital gains incentive fee reversal
(569,528)
(42,217)
Professional fees
430,848
312,062
Directors' fees
117,250
96,500
Insurance expense
120,546
124,507
Interest expense and other fees
7,886,424
4,891,597
Income tax expense
374,763
279,417
Other general and administrative expenses
178,450
211,736
Total Operating Expenses
$
15,007,727
$
9,980,221
Net Investment Income
$
9,067,620
$
5,514,183
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
34,967
$
3,458,090
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(39,912)
(7,350)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(4,249,642)
(3,721,602)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
1,874
—
Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments
(78,760)
(21,157)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
4,736,147
$
5,222,164
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.46
$
0.28
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.24
$
0.27
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
19,779,988
19,517,761
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.40
$
0.28
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Stock
Total
Number
Par
Paid-in
distributable
of shares
value
capital
earnings (loss)
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,514,183
5,514,183
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
3,458,090
3,458,090
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(7,350)
(7,350)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(3,721,602)
(3,721,602)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
—
—
(21,157)
(21,157)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(5,464,666)
(5,464,666)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
14,924
15
167,655
—
167,670
Balances at March 31, 2022
19,532,519
$
19,533
$
274,726,776
$
10,290,092
$
285,036,401
Balances at December 31, 2022
19,666,769
$
19,667
$
275,114,720
$
642,226
$
275,776,613
Net investment income
—
—
—
9,067,620
9,067,620
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
34,967
34,967
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(39,912)
(39,912)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,249,642)
(4,249,642)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
1,874
1,874
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(78,760)
(78,760)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(7,951,284)
(7,951,284)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
581,614
581
8,289,988
—
8,290,569
Balances at March 31, 2023
20,248,383
$
20,248
$
283,404,708
$
(2,572,911)
$
280,852,045
(1)
See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2023 for more information on offering costs.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
4,736,147
$
5,222,164
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(41,237,273)
(74,535,403)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
5,890,813
10,008,127
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
4,249,642
3,721,602
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
10,126
—
Increase in investments due to PIK
(769,954)
(330,111)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(665,998)
(546,806)
Deferred tax provision
78,760
21,157
Amortization of loan structure fees
143,822
133,262
Amortization of deferred financing costs
110,150
83,670
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
317,508
283,144
Net realized gain on investments
(34,967)
(3,458,090)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in interest receivable
(187,420)
179,927
Decrease in other receivable
—
4,257
Decrease in prepaid expenses
148,414
9,959
(Decrease) increase in management fees payable
(2,592,566)
492,713
Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable
2,124,835
(1,000,000)
Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable
(569,528)
(42,217)
Increase in administrative services payable
39,951
18,320
Decrease in interest payable
(3,437,073)
(2,855,244)
Decrease in related party payable
(646,393)
—
Decrease in unearned revenue
(47,573)
(62,731)
Increase (decrease) in income tax payable
374,460
(755,312)
(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(78,907)
482,638
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(32,043,024)
$
(62,924,974)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
8,487,127
$
221,176
Sales load for common stock issued
(126,303)
(3,137)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(72,955)
(50,369)
Stockholder distributions paid
(5,252,174)
(4,422,688)
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
—
20,000,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
—
(487,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
—
(25,881)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
13,300,000
57,388,800
Repayments of Credit Facility
(14,483,900)
(29,240,000)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
1,851,795
$
43,380,901
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(30,191,229)
$
(19,544,073)
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
48,043,329
44,174,856
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
17,852,100
$
24,630,783
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
10,752,017
$
7,216,009
Income and excise tax paid
303
1,034,730
Increase in dividends payable
2,699,110
1,041,978
Increase in deferred offering costs
2,700
26,481
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net investment income
$9,067,620
$5,514,183
Capital gains incentive fee
(569,528)
(42,217)
Income tax expense
374,763
279,417
Core net investment income
$8,872,855
$5,751,383
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.46
$0.28
Core net investment income per share
$0.45
$0.29
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net investment income
$9,067,620
$5,514,183
Net realized gain on investments
34,967
3,458,090
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(39,912)
(7,350)
Total Realized Net Investment Income
$9,062,675
$8,964,923
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.46
$0.28
Realized net investment income per share
$0.46
$0.46
