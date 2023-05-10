IGT Drives Lottery Innovation for National Lottery in Malta via Two Long-Term Contracts

Company installed world-class lottery system and retail solutions; will support re-launch of instant ticket program in the market

LONDON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, signed a 10-year contract with National Lottery plc, a subsidiary of IZI Group and the new operator of National Lottery in Malta. IGT also signed an instant ticket printing services contract, expected to run until June 2032, for the National Lottery's re-launch of instant tickets into the market.

Under the terms of an initial agreement, IGT's world-class lottery central system and retail solutions went live in July 2022, replacing a competitor's technology. IGT collaborated with National Lottery to introduce an additional draw day for LOTTO, the most traditional and successful game in Malta, and launch two draw games Pick 3 and Super 5 4-3-2-1, the first draw games to go live in over 10 years. With the new agreements in place, IGT plans to work with the National Lottery to relaunch the Lottery's instant ticket program and double the size of its retailer network.

"IGT's extensive experience with achieving significant sales growth for leading lotteries such as National Lottery plc made it an ideal partner for re-establishing Malta's National Lottery," said Johann Schembri, IZI Group's Founder and CEO. "In addition to its sophisticated lottery product portfolio, IGT's responsible approach to innovation and sustainable growth align with the Lottery's vision of providing unique gaming entertainment experiences to players in a responsible and safe environment. We are very impressed with what IGT has been able to accomplish for us in such a short time and look forward to further enhancing the player experience over the next 10 years."

"National Lottery plc and IGT had an ambitious, seven-month timeline to complete a comprehensive lottery system implementation and deploy new equipment throughout Maltese retailers," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "Nevertheless, IGT was up for the challenge. Our technology, along with new draw-based games and features, went live in record time and on schedule. We are now focused on working with the Lottery to inspire continued sales growth responsibly through innovative technology and compelling instant ticket content that engage players."

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About National Lottery plc

National Lottery plc is a fully owned subsidiary of IZI Group plc, the largest land-based gaming operator in Malta. National Lottery plc is the exclusive concessionaire of the National Lottery of Malta. IZI Group plc also operates the Dragonara Casino, Malta's No 1 land-based casino established in 1964. IZI Group plc offers a full range of online casino and sports betting products via Dragonara.com and IZIBET.com and soon will offer lottery products online via lottery.mt. IZI Group plc is an equal opportunities company and one of the largest privately-owned groups providing full time employment to over 500 employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

