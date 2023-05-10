PCL Construction Offers Complimentary Breast Milk Shipping for Nursing Employees

To honor working moms this Mother's Day, the company expands support for employees

DENVER, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), more than 80% of infants are breastfed across the U.S., and many of those nursing mothers are faced with challenges of around-the-clock pumping sessions and milk storage while traveling for work. To help combat these challenges, PCL Construction delivered positive news to its employees this Mother's Day: complimentary milk shipping for traveling employees who are nursing.

"While some nursing mothers can rely on their breast milk inventory back home to keep their baby fed, many mothers like me produced 'just enough' breast milk to keep up with their baby's daily consumption," said Kate West, PCL legal counsel, U.S. operations. "Knowing that PCL understands the challenges of working mothers by providing dependable breast milk options to ship milk overnight to their child's caregiver shows how much PCL values its employees."

Many mothers are also faced with challenges of air travel with breast milk. Although TSA policies around breast milk have come a long way in the last decade, and is now regarded as 'medically necessary liquids', there are still strict rules around packaging, screening and carry-on policies that can involve opening breast milk and exposing it to potentially unsanitary conditions, not to mention the lengthy time spent at TSA.

"My first day back from all three of my maternity leaves required airline travel. I tried to keep my milk supply cold through ice packs and barely-cold hotel mini-refrigerators but often, the milk would spoil or the way I tried to transport it didn't meet TSA guidelines. I vividly remember being in tears as I had to dump my 'liquid gold,'" said Stephanie McCay, PCL's director of U.S. communications. "I am proud of this new initiative and the work PCL continues to do to support working mothers."

Support for working mothers continues to be a factor that sets PCL apart as a certified Great Place to Work. PCL is also on the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Read more about the company's top-tier benefits, 100% employee ownership model and culture here .

