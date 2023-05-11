Altair Establishes $225,000 Scholarship at the University of Michigan-Dearborn

Scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing a STEM-related degree

TROY, Mich., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) is pleased to announce the creation of the "Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship" at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. The scholarship will award nine undergraduate students pursuing STEM-related degrees with a $25,000 scholarship each, a total gift of $225,000. Scholarship recipients will be selected this fall.

"As an alumnus of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, I am honored to create this scholarship and play a role in developing the next generation of talented people," said James R. Scapa, chief executive officer, Altair. "The Altair team always looks to the future and believes that people and their diversity are any organization's best asset. That's why we want to assist students in pursuing rich educational experiences that will expand their horizons and inspire them to make an impact in today's world."

"We're delighted that Altair is sponsoring this remarkable gift that will surely change the trajectory of these students' education and career," said Dr. Ghassan Kridli, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, University of Michigan-Dearborn. "UM Dearborn is all about shaping the future of our students, communities, and the world around us – this scholarship embodies the spirit of impact we strive to have in people's lives."

The Altair #OnlyForward Scholarship will support students with a demonstrated interest in increasing diversity in STEM fields. Each recipient must be a full-time student pursuing a four-year degree in engineering or computer science and a member of one of the following organizations:

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE)

Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

Scholarship recipients will be chosen by a committee of faculty and leadership in the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

About the University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Michigan-Dearborn was founded in 1959 and is today a top-ranked university with more than 8,000 students pursuing more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degrees across four colleges. UM-Dearborn is a practice-based university dedicated to opening the door to accessible higher education for all students while equipping them with applied knowledge and skills to excel and innovate in their chosen fields and make lasting impact in their communities, Michigan and the world.

