Amsted Digital Solutions SAS and Ermewa SA announce the release of a transformational rail maintenance technology

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Digital Solutions® SAS (Amsted Digital) and development partner Ermewa SA (Ermewa) are proud to announce the deployment of Load Status in Motion (LSiM). This groundbreaking technology provides unprecedented insights into wagon usage and enables significant advancements in maintenance practices.

What sets Amsted Digital's LSiM solution apart from its competitors is the fact that it doesn't require additional wireless sensors. Instead, the Amsted Digital IQ Series™ onboard gateway has integrated sensors that can process various frequencies and inputs with reliability of 98 percent in most cases.

"This breakthrough technology that leverages machine learning is truly remarkable," said Peter Reinshagen, Managing Director, Ermewa SA. "Amsted Digital, through collaboration with Ermewa, has developed a unique method for increasing the value we can achieve from the telematics gateway itself without the need for additional sensors."

Through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Amsted Digital has developed a state-of-the-art solution that characterizes the load status of a wagon. This technology calculates the cumulative loaded and empty mileage with a high degree of precision and accurately measures the number of cycles that a wagon experiences when empty versus loaded. This technology will drive significant improvements in maintenance practices.

"Our objective at Amsted Digital is to drive greater value for less cost," said Brad Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Amsted Digital Solutions. "In other words, how can we increase the features available from our IQ Series gateway, eliminating the need for additional sensors. This is key for driving real value and ROI for our customers."

Amsted Digital is the long-standing telematics partner of Ermewa, with over 27,000 wagons currently equipped with telematics systems and 9,000 more already on order. The objective is to deploy LSiM across all Amsted Digital devices.

Amsted Digital is uniquely positioned to deliver these kinds of advancements by leveraging its more than 15 years of freight rail onboard telematics experience backed up by the nearly 150 years of proven excellence of Amsted Rail, the leading global supplier of bogie systems and energy management solutions for freight rail. With a vast knowledge of freight rail and a range of research and development facilities at its disposal, Amsted Digital is at the forefront of rail innovation.

About Amsted Digital Solutions

Amsted Digital Solutions Inc. is an affiliate of Amsted Rail Company, Inc., a leading global provider of undercarriage and end-of-car railcar components, with manufacturing facilities spanning over 50 locations across six continents. Together, we combine nearly 150 years of excellence in rail component design and manufacturing with today's leading-edge telematics technology and software capabilities. www.amsteddigital.com

About Ermewa SA

Ermewa is a European leader in railcars leasing. The company also provides maintenance, repairs, and operations through its European network of certified workshops and partners. Its addresses all segments thanks to its 45,000 railcars, dedicated to transport hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, gaseous, bulk and diversified general cargoes including food and non-food products.

With a network of 18 offices in Europe, Ermewa provides industrial companies, railway undertakings and freight forwarders with a range of more than 120 different types of railcars. The company is an ECM (Entity in Charge of Maintenance) certified company since 2010. It is certified EcoVadis (Gold medal) for its CSR performances.

Ermewa is a subsidiary of Streem, one of the leading global players of the freight railcar and tank containers leasing industries.

www.ermewa.com

