CARS to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), the leading digital automotive platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions, today announced that it would participate in the following two investor conferences in May:

Conference: 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Conference Date: Thursday, May 18

Conference: 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Fireside Chat: In Boston, Tuesday, May 23 at approximately 2:15 p.m. CT / 3:15 p.m. ET

Speakers: Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer and Sonia Jain, Chief Financial Officer

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Barrington Research and J.P. Morgan.

A live audio webcast of the J.P. Morgan Fireside Chat will be made available online at investor.cars.com. A webcast replay will be available shortly afterwards by visiting Events on the Investor Relations website.

About Cars.com

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com , CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a website and digital solutions provider enabling dealers to be more efficient through connected digital experiences; FUEL, an advertising solution providing dealers and OEMs the benefit of leveraging targeted digital video and display marketing to Cars.com's audience of in-market car shoppers, DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform, CreditIQ a digital financing technology platform, and Accu-Trade Group, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and appraisal technology.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™ , Dealer Inspire ®, FUEL ™, DealerRater ®, CreditIQ ®, Accu-Trade ™ and NewCars.com® . For more information, visit www.Cars.com .

