Cherokee Uniforms Unveils New Line of Innovative, Fashion-Forward Medical Garments

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careismatic Brands, Inc., announced today the release of The Cherokee Collection by Cherokee Uniforms, a new line of high-quality medical garments that will keep healthcare professionals safe and stylish on the job. The announcement comes during National Nurses Week, which celebrates nurses across the globe working to make a difference in their communities.

The Cherokee Collection features industry-leading technology and uses fashion-forward colors and trims to provide functional uniforms that serve medical experts in real-world conditions. Careismatic Brands, the parent company behind Cherokee Uniforms, worked closely with industry veterans and healthcare professionals to ensure that all aspects of The Cherokee Collection—from fit to function to style—meet the needs of the workers who will wear its products.

The Cherokee Collection is crafted from a cutting-edge dobby fabric that uses 360-degree stretch spandex with integrated Certainty® technology to fight odor. The collection will feature top-of-the-line items for both women and men in sizes ranging from XS-3XL.

"The Cherokee Collection was designed to ensure that healthcare workers feel protected, comfortable and stylish as they serve our communities in the post-pandemic era," said Milo Slattery, chief product officer at Careismatic. "Garments in The Cherokee Collection embody the performance and comfort that today's health professionals expect, with a forward-thinking approach and aesthetic."

Cherokee has been among the most respected brands in the medical apparel space for more than 30 years and was one of the first modern medical uniform suppliers to use fashion-forward designs. Cherokee has spent decades refining the fit, functionality and fabrics of its uniforms to support healthcare workers worldwide.

"This is an exciting time for Cherokee Uniforms," said Slattery. "The brand's promise is 'we fit who you are,' and with The Cherokee Collection, we're giving healthcare professionals a fresh new option to help them bring their best to work each day."

The Cherokee Collection retails for $22-$32 per piece and is available at medical apparel stores nationwide and on CherokeeUniforms.com

